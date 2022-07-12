Even flawed and failed politicians ride off into a golden sunset

So, Boris is gone off to spend more time with his families; he’ll be a busy man by all accounts. But he won’t be short of a bob: between the few pensions, the speaking circuit and the memoir — and the children’s allowance — he should get by.

While they say that all political careers end in failure, the bank balance at the end of all these car-crash careers never appears to suffer. In fact, the myriad of lucrative opportunities that open up at the end of the most celebrated or chaotic political careers must go some way towards soothing the trauma of the battered political ego.

The likes of Barack Obama, George W Bush, Tony Blair and even the disastrous David Cameron can command speaking fees that pay more per minute than the vast majority of us could earn in a year.

You don’t have to have served as president or prime minister to monetise your past and secure your future. Lowly ex-junior ministers can trade forever on their one-time exalted position and find themselves handy numbers as members of international panels, visiting delegations, expert advisory committees and consultative fora.

As long as you have a neck thick enough to wear a lanyard, a valid passport and a business card lauding your former rungs on the pecking order, someone will point you in the direction of a nice little earner. At the very least, it will get you out of the house, add a magnet or two to the fridge door and might even put a few extra bob into the arse pocket.

A stint on the county council is also not a bad item to have on the CV. It could get you a gig on a main drainage board or a prison visiting committee, or an inter-county cultural committee for the preservation of puss music.

Not all political careers ended in the suspended animation of the lucrative junket circuit. I’m reminded of General Ulysses S Grant, US president for two terms and the man who led the Union armies in the final year of the American Civil War. He accepted the surrender of Confederate commander Robert E Lee at Appomattox Court House, Virginia, on April 9, 1865.

Four years later, at the tender age of 46, he was elected 18th president of the US and is credited with being an honourable and just man who focused on reconciliation and reconstruction after the Civil War.

Life before the conflict had not been easy for Grant. His attempts at supplementing his military salary with business income led to a string of failures. He even attempted farming on 30ac of land granted to him by his father-in-law, but this too was a failure. The young man found his feet in military leadership and proved himself an outstanding planner and strategist. He brought these gifts to bear on the first term of his presidency, but scandal and poor appointments dogged his second.

After he left office in 1877, he toured the major capitals of the world and was received warmly by the great leaders of the time, from Queen Victoria to Bismarck and the Japanese emperor. Yet, the financial misfortune that characterised his early working life was to strike again in his declining years.

He had placed all his money with an investment brokerage, Grant & Ward, in which his son and namesake was a partner. The entire Grant family followed suit, but the other partner, Ferdinand Ward, was a swindler. In 1884, the company collapsed, leaving Grant and his family penniless.

To earn some kind of income, Grant began to publish autobiographical pieces about his military campaigns in The Century Magazine. Yet more calamity befell the former president when he developed throat cancer.

To provide for his family after his death, at the urging of Mark Twain, he undertook to write his memoirs before he died. Twain rescued him from a disastrous 10pc publishing deal with The Century Magazine and published the work, with his company awarding Grant 70pc of the proceeds.

With the ultimate deadline bearing down on him, and in torturous pain, he completed the 285,000-word opus days before he died on July 23, 1885. The book, Personal Memoirs, was published to great acclaim, and its sales netted $450,000 for the Grant family — a fortune at that time.

I doubt if Boris Johnson will have to endure what the great Ulysses S Grant had to go through to ensure his family’s comfort. However, there is an interesting contrast between their respective reflections on their careers, articulated as they left office.

In his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Boris avoided any hint of self-criticism, blaming “the herd” for his political demise.

Addressing Congress for the last time, Grant admitted his shortcomings and was able to rest on his integrity. “Failures have been errors of judgement, not of intent.”

I suppose it is unfair on Ulysses Grant to compare him with Boris Johnson. The former died struggling to provide for his family; the latter sought out a donor to pay for a treehouse for his son.