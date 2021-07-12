ESB set to step in with emergency power to keep blackouts at bay

Two major gas-fired power stations are likely to be offline this winter, including Huntstown in Dublin (pictured)

The ESB will probably be asked to deploy about 200MW of temporary electricity generating capacity in Dublin as the government prepares to prevent possible blackouts next winter.

With two major gas-fired power stations likely to be offline during the winter season, Eirgrid, the Government and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities have been preparing plans for temporary power generation facilities to meet a shortfall in electricity generation capacity.

It was reported last week that the Government is advancing legislation that will provide for emergency electricity generation for the capital if demand looks like exceeding supply.

The Department of the Environment confirmed yesterday that it is expected that EirGrid, the semi-State company that manages Ireland’s electricity network, will contract the ESB to provide the temporary generation at North Wall in Dublin.

“The generation is expected to consist of a number of temporary gas-fired electricity generation units which will total circa 200MW in output,” a department spokesperson said.

Read More

The two power stations that are currently offline and which might not be available for generation next winter are a unit at Huntstown in Dublin, and a plant at Whitegate in Cork.

The Cork facility generates up to 445MW when operational, while the Huntstown 2 plant generates 404MW. The Huntstown plant might not be operational again until 2023, noted ratings agency Fitch in March.

“While every effort is being made to return these power stations to operation before the winter, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and EirGrid are taking a range of actions to ensure security of supply,” said the spokesperson for the Department of the Environment.

“These actions include increasing the availability of existing power stations and adding additional capacity, includes the potential provision of temporary emergency generation,” they added.

Power demand in Ireland has increased significantly in recent years, spurred in large part by the continuing deployment of new data centres. Ireland has a major data centre presence, with tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon having large facilities here. Data centres can use as much electricity as a large town such as Drogheda.