Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 24 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Equipment plea as farm school breaks new ground

The group of Irish volunteers who travelled to Burkina Faso to build a milking parlour for the Complexe Agricole Temewe farm school in the New Year.
The group of Irish volunteers who travelled to Burkina Faso to build a milking parlour for the Complexe Agricole Temewe farm school in the New Year.

Claire Fox

Irish volunteers who recently built a milking parlour in Africa are calling on Irish farmers to give the project an extra helping hand by donating farm equipment.

Paul Connolly, who is an optometrist in Cavan town, was part of a team of eight who travelled to Burkina Faso in West Africa in late December to build a milking parlour at the Complexe Agricole Temuwe farm school.

The seeds of the project began when Paul joined the Economy of Communion, which is an organisation that allows businesses help projects in developing countries. Four years ago Paul met Fr Expedit Gnoumou who told him about efforts being made in Burkina Faso to develop a farm school.

“I met Fr Gnoumou and he told me about the work that was being done at a farm school over there. He told me that farming was very old-fashioned and traditional over there and that people looked down on it,” says Paul.

“This stuck with me as farming was like that in Ireland in the past. I could see that he was really eager about the project and that made me want to get involved.”

Paul Connolly and the group of  volunteers from Cavan, Meath and Dublin, including farmer and builder, Kevin Costello, spent seven out of their 10 days in Africa building the five-unit milking parlour with a local team.

“It was great we had Kevin because he knew what he was doing. The local lads were very strong. Without them we wouldn’t have had a hope of getting it done so fast,” says Paul.

“They looked after us so well there too, for a country that’s the second poorest in the world they were great to keep the food coming for us.”

Also Read

While mining is the most popular trade in the west African country, Paul is hopeful that the milking parlour will encourage more young people to get into farming there.

“They’ve had two intakes of students in the school already so the demand is there and it has chickens and pigs too. In the long-term this will benefit everyone and make people more self-sufficient,” he adds.

Paul and the volunteers hope to send a cargo shipment of equipment for the farm in the coming months, but can only do this with the help of Irish farmers.

“We’re now asking Irish farmers to donate any unused milking equipment they might have lying around or any used farm equipment that might be in good condition to the project,” says Paul.

“Even ploughs or anything that can be attached to a tractor would be helpful, as they have one tractor but nothing to attach to it.”

Farmers interested in donating to the project should call Paul on 087 9356756.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight

From a two Alpaca hobby to one of the largest herds in Ireland
The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has urged the Minister for Agriculture to outlaw fur farming in Ireland.

Morrissey in call to ban fur farming
Fergal O'Sullivan

'The number of jobs in ag engineering is serious' - Lecturer says industry...
Sarah Condron

'I could never see myself sitting at a desk all day'
Catherine Bartells Alzheimers Assoc of Ireland, Alison De Vere Hunt Auction organiser and Kathleen Den O Grady with the ireland rugby jersey which was auctioned and made 1050 photo john d kelly

Ray D'Arcy goes under the hammer for €1,800
Councillor Seanie Power's tractor at the march in Waterford city last Saturday

'His death wasn't necessary' says sister of young farmer on way to hospital


Top Stories

Opinion: Will the 'Varadkar bounce' tempt Fine Gael to risk an election?
The former schoolhouse at Glanurla in Co Mayo has fine views of the Atlantic

Looking for splendid isolation on the Wild Atlantic Way?
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland would consider increasing EU contributions, if CAP is protected -...
General view of the flood damage in Farmer Paddy McLoughlin's field. Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Bulk of crop compensation cash still unpaid
French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Macron offers tough love to French farmers telling them to 'invest more'...

Limerick field that cost over €1m in boom times sells for just €156,000

Farmers may be banned from penning areas of marts due to accident levels