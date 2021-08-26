Entire village ‘will have to be abandoned if flooding is not fixed’

An entire village faces abandonment if a solution to encroaching floodwater is not found, locals say.

It comes as an environmental protection group won its High Court action yesterday aimed at halting works on a flood relief scheme in Ballagh, Rahara, Co Roscommon.

Earlier this month, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) launched proceedings against Roscommon County Council to quash the laying of 3km of pipe from Lough Funshinagh, a special area of conservation, into the larger Lough Ree.

An expert report compiled by FIE raised concerns about the proposed development’s effects on both lakes.

There were further concerns about the pipe’s impact on the water quality at Lough Funshinagh, on local wildlife including the whooper swan, and on local ecology.

The High Court also heard a threat by persons linked to the Provisional IRA and or Continuity IRA was made against FIE director Tony Lowes for taking the case.

FIE claimed the proposed works were likely to impact the environment significantly and sufficient environmental impact studies were not undertaken.

Roscommon County Councillor Laurence Fallon, who has farmland in the area, said all sides needed to come together to find a solution.

Condemning the threat to Mr Lownes, Mr Fallon said “it serves nobody”.

“Irrespective of what happened today, we have to pick up the pieces,” he said.

“Families will have to abandon their homes next year if we don’t find a solution soon.

“The court decided in its wisdom that the solution we had to save the people of Ballagh in law was not correct. And we accept that.

“The FIE brought the challenge, and I could get very angry with them, but that serves no purpose.”

He said what they need to do now “with the utmost haste” is get an environmental assessment done.

“And with the encouragement and support of everyone involved in the court process, we need to get this to the conclusion where we can remove water from the lake,” he said.

“With the support of FIE and the State and everyone else, we have to proceed as rapidly as possible to give some hope to the people here in Ballagh.

“The damage done to the exceptionally high-quality lake by this excess water is horrendous.”

He said currently everything is dead in the lake.

“There were 200 acres of reed beds at one side of the lake which were an excellent purifier of water and a nesting ground for birds.

“And they are all dead. It’s virtually impossible to kill reeds but they can’t get oxygen because the lake is so high.

“The whooper swan, which is a migrating bird that comes in the winter, left three years ago because they eat from the muddy bottom of the lough, and that’s gone from being 3ft to 10ft deep.”

He said their habitat has been destroyed, and they are not “refugees”. They are, he said, a majestic bird that needs to be protected.

“At the end of a day, a solution needs to be found,” the councillor said.

“This is a growing lake, and unless we find a solution, it will rise another 15ft, and it will spill naturally into Lough Ree.

“But by the time that happens we will have about 10 houses and farmyards destroyed, about 2,000 acres of land. And the amount of septic and slurry pits that would be then mixing in the lake would cause a serious environmental problem.”