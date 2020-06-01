Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Enjoying the sweet smell of success after switch to lavender

Moira Hart sells a range of lavender products in her farm shop and online since converting part of her family dairy enterprise to grow the flowers

Moira Harte, owner/manager of Wexford Lavender Farm, Inch, Co Wexford Expand

Close

Moira Harte, owner/manager of Wexford Lavender Farm, Inch, Co Wexford

Moira Harte, owner/manager of Wexford Lavender Farm, Inch, Co Wexford

Moira Harte, owner/manager of Wexford Lavender Farm, Inch, Co Wexford

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Talk about following your nose. After working in admin for a quarter of a century, Moira Hart took a leap of faith and decided to turn her love for lavender into a business.

So she transformed part of the 71-acre family dairy farm in Gorey, Co Wexford, into an organic lavender farm with a café, nature walks and children's play area.

"I was born and raised in England and didn't live on a farm," says Moira.