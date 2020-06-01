Enjoying the sweet smell of success after switch to lavender

Talk about following your nose. After working in admin for a quarter of a century, Moira Hart took a leap of faith and decided to turn her love for lavender into a business.

So she transformed part of the 71-acre family dairy farm in Gorey, Co Wexford, into an organic lavender farm with a café, nature walks and children's play area.

"I was born and raised in England and didn't live on a farm," says Moira.

"I moved to Wexford with my husband Cary and first daughter, Clara in 2007. I took charge of the farm which had been my aunt's [it had been bought by Moira's grandparents in 1949]. She had 65 acres leased to someone else, and we decided to continue with this arrangement, which meant we had six acres for our own use."

While living in England, Moira regularly visited her friend's lavender farm and fell in love with it.

"I loved everything from the scent of the lavender to the gorgeous purple fields," she says.

Office life

In 2013, Moira decided to leave office life behind, after more than 25 years, and Wexford Lavender Farm was born.

"I had done some research and discovered that there were no commercial lavender farms in Ireland at that time," she says. "I had also been trying to decide what to do with the land and the old stables. I wanted to diversify in some way."

After preparing, ploughing and rotavating the soil, Moira started by hand-planting 7,000 propagated lavender plants in one field. She later planted a further 4,000 in another field, bringing her total lavender coverage on the farm to four acres.

She never considered growing the lavender from seed as it's a difficult shrub to grow in Ireland and it's slow-growing.

"It's a Mediterranean herb and it comes in about 60 different varieties. Because the soil here is quite hard and heavy, lavender is hard to grow from seed in Ireland. Instead I bought propagated plants to start with," she says.

Moira says that once you have the right soil conditions, lavender is a lot easier to grow. It takes between three and five years to reach maturity. She chose three English varieties - Hidcote, Munstead and Rosea, which is pink - and one Dutch variety called Grosso.

"They're hardy types so they're suitable for here," says Moira.

While Moira waited for the lavender to grow, she converted the old stables into a café and farm shop where she now employs ten staff and serves home-baked produce as well as food she buys from a local supplier, O'Loughlins.

Moira keeps five beehives and sells the honey in her shop.

The farm adjoins part of the 'Wexford Walking Trails', and last year Moira adapted some of her land to include a 'Woodland Warriors and Enchanted Wood', a one-kilometre looped walk with rustic playground equipment where visitors can take a stroll through the farm and onto the trails.

She also opened an 'Artist's Attic' craft room and therapy rooms which can be hired.

Harvesting the lavender is by no means easy. When it is ready for cutting, Moira hand-shears every second row, leaving a row in between for her visitors to admire.

She makes small bunches, tying each of them with an elastic band and hanging them in the barn to dry out.

She then 'riddles' it by hanging the bunches upside down and allowing the flower heads to fall off.

"You have to make the bunches quite skinny, otherwise they will mould in the middle," she says.

The lavender is sold in the farm shop, in dried bunches, loose in bags and on the stem.

Moira also makes lavender oil, which she sells in her shop.

"I use a 100-litre still, which is quite small for commercial use. The lavender is placed in a wire basket which overhangs heated water. There is oil in every lavender head and it is separated by the still and transported to a condenser," she says.

Much like growing lavender, making oil from the shrub takes a long time: "The oil has to mature for a year. It's then cleaned, filtered and ran through muslin cloth."

Moira holds wreath-making classes where groups can come and make their own wreaths featuring some of her freshly dried lavender. Last year she won bronze in the Floristry Display category in Bloom.

Wexford Lavender Farm is closed temporarily due to Covid-19 but Moira hopes to re-open on June 30 in accordance with government regulations.

Moira also has an online shop where her products can be bought and shipped anywhere in Europe.

www.wexfordlavenderfarm.com; email: info@wexfordlavenderfarm.com

‘I had to get planning permission for commercial change of use, as I converted stables into a café’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

I don't have the exact figure but all in all it was around the €100,000 mark.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

I'm not sure exactly what financing was available. I used personal savings to fund the business.

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

I had to get planning permission for commercial change of use because I converted stables into a café and shop. I didn't change the structure of the building, just the use of it.

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

I'm registered with the Department of Agriculture for cutting the lavender plant and for the hygiene of the plant.

My café is registered with the Health Service Executive.

I'm also registered with Organic Trust Ireland because I don't use any chemical fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides. My lavender is completely organic.

Are you required to pay rates or any other charges?

Yes, I have to pay rates to Wexford County Council.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

I got a grant from the Leader Programme which helped with the development of the business.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

Again, the Leader programme was good for support.

Was insurance required?

Yes, I had to get public liability insurance, and it's a massive cost.

How did the business affect your tax dealings?

I use an accountant and I'm Vat-registered. You have to register after a fairly small threshold. I just have to pay my taxes the same as any self-employed person.

How much time was needed to get your farm off the ground?

It took about 18 months to get it up and running. It was a steep learning curve for me and it took a lot of hard work but things are going well, or at least they were before Covid-19 came on the scene and we had to temporarily close.

Did you encounter any unexpected pitfalls or challenges?

I've had lots of challenges along the way. My children, Clara and Martha, were just nine and six when I started this business, so it was tough juggling family life and work life.

You learn from your mistakes and we've come a long way. Growing lavender in Ireland is a challenge, but if you have your soil properly prepared, ploughed and rotavated, it makes things easier.

