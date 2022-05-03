Emotional connection fuelling fire use

Fans of turf fires may not be familiar with the Danish word ‘hygge’, but the fondness for solid-fuel fires here has been likened to ‘hygge’ in Scandinavia.

Hygge has no direct English translation but generally means ‘cosiness’ and enjoying the good things — gentle, soothing things, such as an open fire.

The EPA report, Residential Solid Fuel Use in Ireland and the Transition Away from Solid Fuels, cites Swedish research on fireplaces, and the emotions people associate with them suggests watching a fire can help reduce stress and provide a pleasant atmosphere for socialisation.

It says a number of researchers have found comfort considerations to be a significant determinant of residential heating fuel choice and as well as comfort, other emotional motives can play a role.

A recent study of householders in Sweden looked at the emotions people associate with the use of fireplaces and the results suggest that watching a fire can help reduce stress and provide a pleasant atmosphere for socialisation.

Read More

“They reference the Nordic concept of ‘hygge’ — a part of which fireplaces can be used to create a cosy, comforting home,” the EPA report says and that emotional motives can sometimes outweigh other concerns.

Other research mentioned in the EPA report found that households justified their use of wood heaters in a location with a severe air pollution problem by describing wood burning as a natural and traditional activity promoting comfort and cohesion.

The research also found when an individual was exposed to a video of an open fire, there was a significant drop in blood, indicating the sight and sound of a fire can induce a feeling of relaxation.

For many people, the appearance of the fire is key, and there is a reason that the vast majority of stoves have glass in their doors.

“Such is the innate desire to have a visible flame, many entertainment streaming services offer videos of wood fires for background ambience.” As one woman said, “If you see a fire, it just warms you up”, implying a psychological value to a flame.

Another commented how having a fire would raise her spirits: “Sometimes yeah. If I’m in a bad mood, I’d light the fire.”