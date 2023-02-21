Farming

Emerging route for Galway to Athlone greenway expected to be chosen soon

While the preferred model for greenways is to use lands already in the undisputed ownership or control of the State, there are likely to be some proposed greenways that also traverse land that is in private ownership. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

The emerging preferred route for the Galway to Athlone Castle greenway is expected to be chosen in the coming weeks.

It comes after farmers protested about the development in Galway before Christmas, telling the Farming Independent at the time that they would go to the High Court if necessary to prevent their farms being “severed” and that it should follow an existing cycleway on the N67.

