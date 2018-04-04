Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 4 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Easter tractor run raises €15,000 for mental health charity

Tractors at the Kilbeacanty Tractor Run
Tractors at the Kilbeacanty Tractor Run

Claire Fox

More than 200 tractors took part in the Easter Sunday tractor run which raised over €15,000 for a mental health charity.

Declan Donohue of Donohue Agri and Haulage Ltd organised the Kilbeacanty tractor run in aid of South Galway Jigsaw Networking which offers mental health services to young people in the locality.

Declan’s own cousin, Galway hurler Niall Donohue died by suicide in 2013.

“I wanted to hold the tractor run because everyone is affected by mental health issues and farmers aren’t the best for talking, so I thought it would be a day for everyone to get out in the parish. I’m an agricultural contractor too so it made sense that the fundraiser was tractor orientated,” said Declan.

The event began at McCarthy’s bar in Kilbeacanty before taking in a 25km route made of various south Galway villages and towns such as Gort and the Portumna Road before finishing up in McCarthy’s bar for food and entertainment.

An auction, which included a signed Galway Hurling jersey from the All-Ireland winning team of 2017, was donated by Galway captain David Burke and sold for an impressive €2,200.

A tractor dyno challenge also saw neighbours take each other on to find out which tractor had the most power.

While Declan said that he feels the tractor run will be “ a once off event”, he is grateful to everyone who supported the event.

Also Read

“We’d tractors of all shapes and makes take part and couldn’t believe the amount of support we got. We’re so grateful. The rain only started towards the end as well. It was just brilliant.

“South Galway Jigsaw Networking does a lot for young people in the areas and recently opened, so we wanted to show our support,” he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Veterinary medicine is not for the faint hearted, but for this farmer's daughter...
STOCK IMAGE

Opinion: Why I am on a mission to tell the story of our notable trees
Patrick Shalvey breaks Tractor Reversing World Record on RTÉ One’s Big Week on the Farm. Image: RTE

Darragh McCullough: Opportunity knocks for Irish farmers to give visitors a real...
Sika deer photographed in Co. Wicklow Photo: Tim Thornton

Starving deer shot after others were found starved to death
The former Irish Sugar Company factory in Carlow.

Opinion: Lessons from an era when the bottom line wasn't everything
The greenway is along a 32km stretch in South Kerry.

'Farmers in Kerry are essentially being used as guinea pigs': Row over Greenway...

Cowboy Mick sets up his own slice of the Wild West...in Laois


Top Stories

Stock Image

First moves to import fodder as farmers face critical shortage
Glanbia has invested heavily in new processing facilities in recent years. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Milk processors urged to invest in suppliers as well as 'stainless steel'
Dr Gary Lyons (AFBI) examining the separated solids.

New research into better nutrient management of slurry

Global Dairy Trade prices fall as New Zealand production shows signs of...
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Minister announces immediate review of fodder supplies to deal with 'difficult...
The Dublin Coroner's Court

Man died following 8ft fall through hay-barn roof in Cork - inquest

'How is the farmer meant to access the land if he can’t open a gate?'