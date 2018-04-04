Easter tractor run raises €15,000 for mental health charity
More than 200 tractors took part in the Easter Sunday tractor run which raised over €15,000 for a mental health charity.
Declan Donohue of Donohue Agri and Haulage Ltd organised the Kilbeacanty tractor run in aid of South Galway Jigsaw Networking which offers mental health services to young people in the locality.
Declan’s own cousin, Galway hurler Niall Donohue died by suicide in 2013.
“I wanted to hold the tractor run because everyone is affected by mental health issues and farmers aren’t the best for talking, so I thought it would be a day for everyone to get out in the parish. I’m an agricultural contractor too so it made sense that the fundraiser was tractor orientated,” said Declan.
The event began at McCarthy’s bar in Kilbeacanty before taking in a 25km route made of various south Galway villages and towns such as Gort and the Portumna Road before finishing up in McCarthy’s bar for food and entertainment.
An auction, which included a signed Galway Hurling jersey from the All-Ireland winning team of 2017, was donated by Galway captain David Burke and sold for an impressive €2,200.
A tractor dyno challenge also saw neighbours take each other on to find out which tractor had the most power.
While Declan said that he feels the tractor run will be “ a once off event”, he is grateful to everyone who supported the event.