Easter tractor run raises €15,000 for mental health charity

Declan Donohue of Donohue Agri and Haulage Ltd organised the Kilbeacanty tractor run in aid of South Galway Jigsaw Networking which offers mental health services to young people in the locality.

“I wanted to hold the tractor run because everyone is affected by mental health issues and farmers aren’t the best for talking, so I thought it would be a day for everyone to get out in the parish. I’m an agricultural contractor too so it made sense that the fundraiser was tractor orientated,” said Declan.

The event began at McCarthy’s bar in Kilbeacanty before taking in a 25km route made of various south Galway villages and towns such as Gort and the Portumna Road before finishing up in McCarthy’s bar for food and entertainment.

An auction, which included a signed Galway Hurling jersey from the All-Ireland winning team of 2017, was donated by Galway captain David Burke and sold for an impressive €2,200.