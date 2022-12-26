Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: The perils of festive indulging – fat cows, over-fed ewes and sick dogs will hit you in the pocket

Weighty issue: Conditions associated with being over-fat include milk fever, ketosis, difficult calvings, retained cleanings and mastitis. Image: Deposit Expand

Close

Weighty issue: Conditions associated with being over-fat include milk fever, ketosis, difficult calvings, retained cleanings and mastitis. Image: Deposit

Weighty issue: Conditions associated with being over-fat include milk fever, ketosis, difficult calvings, retained cleanings and mastitis. Image: Deposit

Weighty issue: Conditions associated with being over-fat include milk fever, ketosis, difficult calvings, retained cleanings and mastitis. Image: Deposit

Eamon O'Connell

‘A time for giving and a time for getting’ — the words of Cliff Richard’s Christmas song carry a slightly different meaning for the farming community.

The ‘giving’ starts early on Christmas Day: where every animal on the farm has to be given silage, hay and/or meal. It’s not a day off for anyone involved in agriculture because animals have to be fed every day, no matter what day it is.

Most Watched

Privacy