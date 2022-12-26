Eamon O’Connell: The perils of festive indulging – fat cows, over-fed ewes and sick dogs will hit you in the pocket

‘A time for giving and a time for getting’ — the words of Cliff Richard’s Christmas song carry a slightly different meaning for the farming community.

The ‘giving’ starts early on Christmas Day: where every animal on the farm has to be given silage, hay and/or meal. It’s not a day off for anyone involved in agriculture because animals have to be fed every day, no matter what day it is.

The ‘getting’ can begin when all the outdoor jobs are completed — getting stuffed full of Christmas dinner and getting nice and rosy with a few Christmas drinks late in the evening.

Spare a thought, though, for the vet on call, whose phone will ring, almost like clockwork, just as the turkey is carved. Thankfully, I am lucky enough not to not be on call this Christmas Day and I have my elasticated pants ready to rock and roll for the big feed.

It won’t just be me that will be well fed over the Christmas period. On many farms throughout the country, spring-calving cows are putting on condition.

​Too many farmers have the bad habit of pushing in silage as soon as it is getting sparse at the feed barrier. I know of more than one farm where the younger generation in the farm partnership finishes feeding for the day only for the more senior farmer to sneak out later in the evening to give more to the “starving” cows.

Unfortunately, what dry cows want and what they need are two completely different things. Silage seems to be getting higher in quality every year. Some silage is so good that beef cattle can be finished almost on a silage-only diet.

So if dry cows are fed this type of silage ad-lib, they will get very fat very quick. But because you are used to looking at your cows every day, it will creep up on you. It won’t be until your vet, nutritionist or another farmer is in your yard and remarks, “they are in serious order”.

At this point, it can be too late. If a cow is over-conditioned in January, the damage can’t be undone before she calves in February.

And if a cow is too fat at calving, she is exponentially more likely to develop milk fever. A fat cow, down in the cubicles, is every farmer’s nightmare.

It’s hard to believe that keeping the silage back from the feed barrier could go a long way towards preventing this from happening.

Other conditions associated with being over-fat include ketosis, difficult calvings, retained cleanings and mastitis.

Over Christmas, when the pressure is off, it might be a good time to Body Condition Score your cows. Any cows that are heading towards being too fat at calving can be separated from the main herd and fed a more restricted diet.

One very important point is that if you don’t know what’s in your silage, then you have no idea how much of it you need to feed to maintain/reduce body condition. A silage analysis is cheap and easy to get. Once you know what’s in it, then you can feed accordingly.

Over Christmas, we know that too much chocolate, cake and rich food will help us pile on a few pounds. For cows, some silage is akin to chocolates and sweets. Too much is definitely a bad thing. Everything in moderation I suppose… easier said than done, in my case anyway.

Cows aren’t the only ones who are liable to pile on the ‘holiday weight’. Ewes are equally at risk of becoming over-conditioned. Similar to in-calf cows, ewes that are carrying lambs will be at risk of milk fever and difficult lambings if they become too fat.

The most dangerous condition is Twin Lamb disease. If a ewe is too fat, her rumen capacity will be restricted, meaning she may not be able to take in enough food to meet her energy requirements.

A ewe with twin lamb disease will go off her food completely and will become dull. She will become blind and unable to stand.

To prevent this condition, dietary management, particularly during the last two months of pregnancy, is key. As with silage for cows, knowing the energy and protein content can allow you to make informed decisions regarding feeding your ewes correctly over Christmas and up close to lambing.

Don’t forget what is often the most important, but least thought about, animal on the farm – the dog.

I remember as a youngster at home when the old reliable cattle dog sadly passed away. All of a sudden, the cows realised that they didn’t have to move as soon as they saw a human. The dog was in charge. Now that he was gone, they were free to walk in the opposite direction I wanted them to when I went to the field to bring them in for milking.

A dog is invaluable on many farms, so it’s worth treating them as such. Sadly, for many vets, Christmas time sees a huge increase in cases of sick dogs.

Many of these cases are linked to food. There are many foods synonymous with Christmas that are toxic to dogs. Chocolate, raisins, grapes and fruitcake spring to mind. If caught early, your vet can make the dog vomit up the offending food. If not, the poor animal has to be put on IV fluids, with a high risk of heart or kidney failure.

Fatty foods can cause conditions like pancreatitis. Turkey is a big offender, as some farmers think that giving their dog the turkey carcass is a big treat. It’s quite the opposite. The sharp bones can become lodged in the mouth, stomach or intestines, requiring a trip to the vet and expensive surgery.

If you are looking to treat your dog over Christmas, it would be better to take a trip to your local veterinary practice and ask about safe treats, wholesome food and maybe even a new comfortable dog bed for the hardest-working animal on the farm.

Don’t forget the cat too. The cat is silently keeping the mouse and rat population on the farm at bay but is still often forgotten about when it comes to a proper diet.

And when your in the vet’s picking up a decent cat food, maybe enquire about neutering too. One or two cats is nice around the farm but they can multiply very quickly. An inexpensive surgery could save you having 20 cats at the door next Christmas.

Overall, a push back from the table around Christmas is advisable for cows, ewes and farmers (and vets) alike.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary