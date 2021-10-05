Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Scour, grass tetany, blackleg, stressed rams… things to watch out for as winter approaches

Cold, wet weather and sub-par grass quality bring a number of problems at this time of year, but most can be avoided

Winter of discontent: The conditions at this time of year bring their own set of problems when it comes to animal health. Photo: Roger Jones

Winter of discontent: The conditions at this time of year bring their own set of problems when it comes to animal health. Photo: Roger Jones

Eamon O'Connell

Well, that’s the Indian summer done and dusted.

I was scanning cows on a farm last Friday and I would have been drier standing in my shower.

Land is starting to get squidgy, and the mornings are noticeably cooler; fleeces and body warmers have replaced T-shirts as my working attire.

