Eamon O’Connell: Scour, grass tetany, blackleg, stressed rams… things to watch out for as winter approaches

Well, that’s the Indian summer done and dusted.

I was scanning cows on a farm last Friday and I would have been drier standing in my shower.

Land is starting to get squidgy, and the mornings are noticeably cooler; fleeces and body warmers have replaced T-shirts as my working attire.

The conditions at this time of year, as we slowly transition from summer into winter, bring their own set of problems when it comes to animal health.

Although grass is still in abundance, albeit not for long, the quality of it is very much sub-par. The dull, wet days with a distinct lack of sun lead to decreased sugars in the grass.

The fibre content too is quite poor, prompting one farmer to say that his cows would be better served with a straw to drink the grass rather than eat it.

This has had a number of knock-on effects.

The most obvious one is that dairy cows in particular are noticeably scoured. The grass is literally running through them.

Many farmers have complained to me in the last week that their milk urea has risen dramatically from an optimal level of 20-35 to a quite high 50+. The grass is very high in protein but the cow doesn’t have the energy levels in her diet to digest it.

This can potentially lead to embryo death. Although a lot of cows are four months in calf or more at this stage, it is still desirable to get this level down if possible.

Adding some fibre to the diet will help to slow down the transit time of feed through the digestive system, increase the health of the rumen and dry up the very loose dung somewhat.

Adding some energy to the diet will also help as it will allow more protein to be processed and utilised.

The only thing is, if the rain keeps falling like it is at present, a grass-only diet won’t be an option for long.

The suckler cow is suffering the effects of the sub-optimal grass quality also. Cows that calved in the spring now have a hefty calf at foot draining their udder at every opportunity.

The cold, wet weather and the diet of low-energy, low-fibre grass are putting these cows at a high risk of succumbing to grass tetany, where you get a cow lying on her side in the field, paddling her legs and banging her head on the ground.

It’s one of veterinary’s true emergencies as every minute really does count when a cow is down with tetany. The longer she is suffering from the condition, the less likely she is to respond to treatment. If she isn’t noticed, in a matter of hours, she will be dead.

There are lots of ways to help prevent grass tetany, but at this time of the year, the focus should be mainly on supplementing dietary magnesium and adding fibre to the diet.

In many herds, a high-mag mineral lick bucket and a round feeder with a bale of hay in it can be all that is needed.

As ground begins to get cut up, cases of blackleg start to appear. It always seems to be the best weanling or calf that dies from blackleg.

Similar to grass tetany, the timeline from sickness to death is quite short. Often, the first sign that your best U-grade weanling has blackleg is that he will be dead in the field when you go to check them.

Prevention is the only thing that should be focused on as, even in the unlikely event that you find an animal alive with blackleg, treatment success is in the low-single-digit percentages.

Blackleg is a particularly frustrating disease for vets because a lot of farmers have a blasé approach to it.

They go to the hassle of giving one shot of the vaccine and seem to think that this will cover them. Without the booster shot 4-6 weeks after the first shot, the vaccine will not work, plain and simple.

It’s one of the cheapest vaccines on the market, so don’t let your €1,200 weanling go toes-up for the sake of a few quid.

While we are talking about expensive weanlings, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of cases of pneumonia over the past few days.

Stress is the main contributing factor. The miserable weather and poor grass quality increase stress levels dramatically, but I have also noticed some things being done which are adding to the stress of weanlings unnecessarily.

For some reason, certain farmers have decided to wean, dose and castrate their weanlings all on the same day.

If you were to ask any vet what the perfect recipe for pneumonia is, this would be the answer. I’ve even seen some farmers do all three and then put the animals in a trailer and transport them to a new farm.

It’s OK to do all these things, just one at a time, at least a week apart.

Spare a thought for the most stressed animal on farm at present, the ram. Now, in his mind he is far from stressed because he is flat to the mat doing exactly what he was designed to do — put as many ewes as he can in lamb as fast as he can.

The issue is, he has tunnel vision. This is his only goal and by default, eating and resting take a back seat.

So in the current weather conditions where grass is of poor quality and a dry lie is becoming a scarcer commodity by the day, the ram is under a lot of pressure.

We have attended a number of rams over the past few days suffering from scour or pneumonia. If a ram is sick, he won’t be able to keep up with what’s in front of him.

Even more of a concern is that, if a ram is sick and runs a temperature, it is quite likely that he will be rendered infertile.

This infertility may only be temporary but it will still rule him out for the rest of the mating season.

If you notice a ram is under pressure, rest him for a few days. There is such a thing as having too much of a good thing.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary