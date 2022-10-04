Eamon O’Connell: I forgot the rings when I was best man at a wedding… don’t be like me – make a list of the things you can’t afford to forget as housing approaches

The events of last weekend will live long in my memory, and my memory played a big part in why I won’t forget them in a hurry. We had two weddings to attend, a local one and then an arduous three-hour drive the next day.

I was best man for the wedding on the Friday and things got off to a shaky start. I chauffeured the groom to the church and we arrived 20 minutes before throw-in. As I unloaded the car, I heard the chilling words: “You have the rings, yeah?”.

Of course, I did not have the rings. I could picture them clearly sitting in their box on the counter top of my kitchen. Panic!

My house is 10 minutes from the church and let’s just say it took me a lot less than 10 minutes to get there. I’d say the car is still cooling down, having being pushed to its limits to get me home and back again before the bride showed up.

Of course I was the butt of everyone’s jokes for the rest of the day.

Regardless, we had an absolutely fantastic time — too good in fact. The journey to west Mayo the following day felt like a pilgrimage. No amount of coffee or sugary sweets could shake the sinking feeling that envelops the body the day after over-indulging.

Nevertheless, we made it to the hotel a half hour before the meal was due to start. Not so bad I thought. Throw on the suit and away we go for Round 2. But when I opened the suit-bag — despair. I had forgotten my shirt.

I had to high-tail it to the nearest town, buy a shirt and rush back to the hotel, arriving to my seat just as the starter was placed in front of me.

Again, my forgetfulness was the source of great enjoyment for many wedding guests.

It all made me realise just how easy it is to forget things, often things that can be very important. Everyone’s life is so busy — every day is so jam-packed, it seems like we are running flat out just to stay in the same place.

Especially in farming. Increased stock number and increased demands are complicated by a reduction in available labour. “There are not enough hours in the day,” as we often hear.

As winter approaches, with cattle only weeks away from being housed, we must make a list so as to not forget any important task. Write the list down somewhere, in a notebook or in your phone, and tick off the tasks as they are completed.

Here are a few important things we can’t forget to do over the next few weeks.

Power-washing is a task that many of us will happily ‘forget’. We hate doing it so much, we just put in the far reaches of our mind.

Once cattle are indoors, hygiene is of paramount importance, especially for dairy cows. When a cow lies down, her teats are in contact with the ground, and if the ground is very dirty, the chances of her developing mastitis are greatly increased.

Anywhere a cow is going to lie down should be washed and disinfected before housing. This includes cubicles and especially calving pens.

If, like me, you absolutely hate power-washing or simply don’t have the time, don’t just ‘forget’ about it. There are lots of companies out there that specialise in washing and disinfecting sheds and are competitively priced.

The value of having all your housing and facilities cleaned and disinfected before the winter can’t be underestimated. If it saves even one cow from developing a nasty e-coli mastitis, then it is worth it.

The next thing to make a note of is your plan for drying off cows. This too is only just around the corner, but this year, its going to be a little more complicated than before.

The antibiotic regulations that have been in place since January have placed an onus on farmers and vets to be much more responsible around the use of antibiotics.

Picking up dry cow tubes can only be really done when a few boxes are ticked first. You must get your vet involved and they will guide you through the process.

Milk samples from high-SCC cows or cows with mastitis need to be taken to determine the most prominent bacteria on farm and what antibiotics work best.

Milk recording data needs to be analysed to determine if all cows need antibiotic tubes or if selective dry cow therapy is an option.

If you are really serious about improving milk quality, while reducing antibiotic usage, your vet needs to complete a fully comprehensive review of your entire system. From the calving box to the parlour, any potential problem areas need to be identified and a plan put in place to mitigate these.

The checklist grows bigger but we really have to start justifying what we are doing when it comes to using large amounts of antibiotics.

Another thing to think about now is parasite control. I’m sure you are sick of me harping on about the importance of faecal samples but I’m going to keep beating the same drum because the more samples we take, the more knowledge we have, the more we can improve animal health and ultimately, the more money we can make.

Samples will tell us whether we need to dose now or if we can hold off until after housing. If we need to dose now, there are products with a persistence of activity that may cover the animals all the way to housing — the classic ‘pre-housing dose’.

Using the right product now, if needed, will rule out having to waste money on dosing after housing. As always, involve your vet, so as to make the correct decision around product and timing.

It is important to make a quick note of your vaccination plan for the rest of the year now. It can get complicated, especially with weanlings, so having it written down and dates allocated makes sure no vital booster gets forgotten about.

As with Santa Claus, make a list and check it twice to avoid forgetting anything. You can be guaranteed that, unlike me, the man in red never forgot important things like his shirt or the rings on the big day.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary