Eamon O’Connell: How to keep your prize animal healthy before, during and after a show

It’s not all about breeding and preening: nutrition, vaccination, parasite control and stress minimisation are key factors in getting your livestock among the rosettes

Hats off to you: Paul Mullarkey from Sligo with Lissadell Nailer, the Simmental National Yearling Bull Champion at Tullamore Show. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

"Eamon O’Connell"

Show season is in full swing. For the last two years, Covid deprived us of our fix of machinery, trade stands, food stalls and my favourite, livestock.

The Tullamore show is the flagship show for livestock, and the cattle on display this year were spectacular.

