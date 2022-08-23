Eamon O’Connell: How to keep your prize animal healthy before, during and after a show

Show season is in full swing. For the last two years, Covid deprived us of our fix of machinery, trade stands, food stalls and my favourite, livestock.

The Tullamore show is the flagship show for livestock, and the cattle on display this year were spectacular.

Many hours of preening and trimming yielded hairstyles that wouldn’t be out of place on the red carpet. Weeks or even months of specialised feeding culminated in kilos of flesh that would be more at home on the ramp of ABP.

And of course, generations of genetics shone through in the champions of each breed. Every animal was a credit to their owners.

The quality is not confined to Tullamore, of course. There are numerous shows across the country every weekend where the same effort goes in to the stock on display.

For youngsters, showing cattle is a great past-time that builds character and makes friends for life. For the adults, it’s an expensive vocation, chasing the elusive prize every year.

It’s worth sparing a thought for the cattle involved. These are the stars of the show, at the top of their game. They are like elite athletes and should be treated as such.

The show is all about looks, but, as many of us already know, looks aren’t everything. The health of these animals is vital, because if they get sick, they don’t make it to the show.

So, what are the factors we need to consider to keep our best animals in peak health?

Firstly, nutrition is key. The build-up to the show begins weeks beforehand, where the animals change to a specialised diet designed to make them look their best. This often includes a special meal/nut that is usually very high in energy.

A slow build-up is important to avoid any stomach upsets. It is relatively easy to get this right up to the day of the show, but once the show is over, the temptation can be to change the diet to a less expensive one and cut the meal dramatically.

This should be avoided at all costs as the sudden dietary change, even in a downward way, can easily cause a digestive upset. Akin to a cow over-conditioned after calving, these animals can go into a state of negative energy balance and start using their own fat stores to make up the energy deficit.

This has a detrimental affect on the immune system, greatly increasing the risk of developing pneumonia or even scour.

So just as build-up needs to be slow and steady, so does the come-down.

Like all things in life, prevention is better than cure. The health of a show animal can be greatly improved and protected by having a vaccination plan implemented prior to show season.

Pneumonia vaccination is the most important, particularly in young stock. IBR is one of the most common causes of severe pneumonia and is one of the easiest to vaccinate against. One shot of a modified live IBR vaccine every six months gives full protection.

A bonus is that, even if the animal has never been vaccinated before, an intranasal IBR vaccine will give protection in just a few days.

It’s one of the cheapest vaccines on the market too, coming in at just over €2 a shot. There are intranasal vaccines that prevent against RSV and PI3 as well.

Vaccination against bacterial causes of pneumonia such as histophilus or pasteurella needs a little more planning, as this consists of two injections, up to six weeks apart.

As with all herd health plans and vaccination strategies, talk to your vet first. They will devise a plan that best suits your needs.

Keep parasite control in mind. The last thing you want a few days before the big show is your prize animal starting to cough due to lungworm. Equally, you don’t want daily live weight gain to be affected by coccidiosis or gut worms.

A proper parasite control strategy, devised in conjunction with your vet, will avoid these issues.

Don’t forget, the AHI scheme that allows for two free faecal egg counts and a parasite consultation, is still open for applications. Call your local veterinary practice to get enrolled.

It is worth considering the mineral status of your show stock too. For example, all the meal in the world won’t bring up that slick shine on an animal’s coat if it is deficient in copper.

The stress of a show day, particularly for a young animal, can’t be underestimated. The day will often start before the sun comes up with a quick wash and dry before the trip to the show grounds.

Even though life couldn’t be made any more comfortable for animals at any of the shows I’ve ever been to, being in a strange environment can make some animals a little stressed. By the end of a very long day, tiredness can kick in.

After returning home late that night, priority should be given to your show animal(s), even if you missed out on any prizes. A dry comfy bed of straw along with fresh water and lots of fresh feed help the animal to relax.

Often lots of hair gels and potions need to be rinsed out of the animal’s coat but maybe leave this until the following day, when it is recovered and adequate time can be given to washing, and more importantly drying the hair fully.

Every attempt should be made to minimise stress, because stress is one of the main reasons why cattle succumb to diseases such as IBR.

And be sure to protect the rest of your herd from diseases that might be picked up at the show.

We are all too familiar with the word “quarantine” after the past few years. It will do your herd no harm at all to keep a show animal isolated from the rest of the herd for a few days to keep a close eye on them and minimise the risk of disease spread.

It would be an awful pity to bring home a rosette from the show but to bring home IBR as well.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary