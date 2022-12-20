Eamon O’Connell: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Not if you’re a farmer (or a vet)

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas definitely wasn’t written by a farmer. The cold snap last week came as a shock to the system.

Not since the big snowfall of 2018 had we seen such Arctic conditions. There just weren’t enough layers in the world that would keep out the cold back then. I helped calve a cow late one night with the temperature in the jeep reading a hardy minus 8˚C.

I remember watching the steam rise off the calf in the light of the shed and thinking to myself: “If I were you, I would have stayed in there for another night or two.”

It had taken me a few minutes to correct the calf’s presentation — one leg down and his head turned back. This was the perfect opportunity for the farmer, who was slowly freezing holding the cow’s tail, to quip, “I think you’re just leaving your hands in there to keep warm.”

All jokes aside, the freezing conditions caused a number of problems.

My routine after the kids are gone to bed at 8.30 is to head out to the shed to tend to my herd of 18 animals (small farming, big problems).

​I feed them what they require, not what they want, so the concrete at the feed barrier is always licked clean. One evening last week, however, there was lots of silage left.

The pen of cows in particular were agitated and they all started bellowing as soon as they saw me. It didn’t take a detective to know that they were out of water. The pipes leading into the troughs were frozen solid.

What followed was nearly an hour of drawing kettles of boiling water out to the shed to eventually free up the frozen pipes. The thirsty cattle battled each other for another half-hour to quench their thirst.

I left the tap in the shed dribbling overnight and thankfully, this allowed enough of a flow to keep the pipes from freezing again.

I have heard of lots of stories of sheds of cattle being without water for a number of days last week. Cattle will do fine without water for up to two days but will then start to become slowly dehydrated.

This time-scale will be escalated for cattle being fed a lot of meal, or for milking cows.

The stress of being without water for a few days can be great, and stress is a precursor to sickness. Weanlings without water are more likely to develop pneumonia; and in groups recovering from pneumonia (which we have seen a lot of lately), relapses can occur.

The greatest issue in freezing conditions is not the lack of water, but what happens when it returns as things thaw out. When the water comes back on, cattle can suffer from a condition called salt poisoning.

If they have no water for a few days, they will become dehydrated. This increases the amount of sodium in the bloodstream, and it builds up in the brain.

If these cattle are suddenly allowed full access to fresh water (as happens in a thaw) they will drink a huge amount. The fluid from the stomach is absorbed into the bloodstream, and returns most organs and tissue in the animals’ body to their normal hydrated state.

Sadly, the brain doesn’t behave like this. It allows water in but can’t let the sodium out as quick, which results in fluid accumulation. This causes brain swelling which leads to blindness, staggering and seizures.

There is no recognised treatment for salt poisoning, and the majority of cattle that get it die.

This is why, when water returns after a thaw, it is vital to gradually introduce it. This is done automatically in small drinking bowls where water simply can’t fill quick enough for cattle to gorge on it.

In bigger water troughs, it can be an issue, or if the cattle are let out to full water troughs in another pen.

Many farmers have been working tirelessly to transport water to frozen sheds to make sure that cattle don’t get dehydrated. It is slow, tedious work but will save cattle from getting salt poisoning.

One word of caution, however: make sure that whatever you are using to transport the water is cleaned and washed out thoroughly.

I heard of one story where the cattle wouldn’t drink the water that was after being brought to them, even though they were thirsty.

After some detective work, it was discovered that the tanker hadn’t been cleaned and the slurry that it had last been used to transport was tainting the water, making it undrinkable.

IBCs are great for transporting water but what did they contain previously? A thorough washing out is needed to avoid tainting the water, or possibly even worse, causing illness to the cattle drinking it.

Water wasn’t the only thing that froze last week. Farmyards were like skating rinks. Funnily enough, the cleaner the farmyard, the more slippy it was, as there was no frozen cow dung or muck to provide a grip.

Carrying out herd testing last week was tricky work — copious amounts of salt and sand were needed to prevent animals (and operators) from slipping and breaking bones.

It reminded me of a case from the big freeze of 2010, where a farmer, out of salt, scattered urea across the yard to provide the cows with a grip on the way to a functioning water trough. Some of the cows licked the urea and developed urea poisoning.

Thankfully, the attending vet was quick off the mark in diagnosing the condition and managed to administer treatment.

A farmer I was with last week was talking about the case and joked that it probably wouldn’t happen now as the price of fertiliser is so high, nobody would waste even a fistful of it.

One other frost-related condition that reared its head last week was braxy, a clostridial condition that affects sheep when they eat frosty grass. This damages the lining of the stomach and allows bacteria in, ultimately leading to death.

​The condition is preventable by vaccinating with a clostridia vaccine.

Although the freeze is gone for now, winter is still here and temperatures are forecast to drop again. A little preparation could go a long way towards preventing the conditions we’ve talked about.

Who knows, we might even have a chance to enjoy a white Christmas.​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary