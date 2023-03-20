Farming

Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Don’t be fooled by the Instagram version of agriculture – no farm is problem-free in spring

You’re not alone – even on the best farms in the country, things go wrong at this time of the year

Tough time: Among the fatal problems Eamon O'Connell has had to deal with recently are: a cow with an abscess on her liver that had burst; a bull whose abscess ate into a major vein; and a potential champion calf whose broken leg turned necrotic. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Tough time: Among the fatal problems Eamon O'Connell has had to deal with recently are: a cow with an abscess on her liver that had burst; a bull whose abscess ate into a major vein; and a potential champion calf whose broken leg turned necrotic. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

‘Am I the only one with problems?” a farmer asked me last week. We were surveying a bleak scene in the calving pen and he was very much disheartened.

The day before, one of his best cows, on the point of calving, suddenly became very ill. She refused to stand, wouldn’t touch her feed and was grunting with every breath.

