Eamon O’Connell: An itchy pig, a scratchy donkey and a giant testicle – not the usual day at the office

Have you ever had a day where things start out weirdly and just keep getting weirder? Summer is a great time to be a large-animal vet after the mad rush of the spring, but the bizarre cases come out of the woodwork.

One day last week was the gift that kept on giving with regard to these strange calls.

The first call was to a calf not thriving and generally “off form”. These calls are common and, as I grabbed my stethoscope and thermometer, I was thinking along the lines of parasites such as coccidiosis or possibly chronic pneumonia.

Examining this Limousin suckler calf was surprisingly easy. The farmer’s son barely had to hold him while I checked his temperature and listened to his lungs — all normal.

He seemed reluctant to move as I checked his mouth, his legs and even his ears — nothing to report.

“He’s a bull calf isn’t he?” asked the son, afraid that he hadn’t followed his dad’s instructions as to which calf was sick.

I absent-mindedly put my hand between the calf’s legs to check and I quickly found the problem. I narrowly avoided getting my jaw broken as the calf let fly with a back leg. One of his testicles was swollen to three times its normal size.

Once the calf was sedated and snoozing on his side, it was much easier to examine the affected area. The conclusion I came to was that another calf must have stood on this poor fella’s scrotum when he was lying down.

The scrotum itself was bruised and the swollen testicle was adhesed to it internally.

The solution involved a quick surgery that ended with both testicles and part of the scrotum removed. After a few stitches, some antibiotics and lots of pain relief, the calf was left to recover in a nice bed of fresh straw.

He was destined to be a bullock anyway so we just hurried up the process. A real oddball of a case.

Next I headed to another calf that was “going backwards”. This Angus bull calf had been doing fine and had even received a multi-mineral bolus two weeks previously to help him thrive even better.

However, over the past week, he had begun to lose weight and had no great appetite for either grass or meal.

He had a high temperature, so mineral deficiency was ruled out. He wasn’t scoured and, even though he had a gunky nasal discharge, his lungs sounded fine, so it wasn’t pneumonia either.

When I opened the calf’s mouth, the smell that greeted me certainly made me glad I hadn’t eaten recently. I shone my head-torch in to see where the foul odour was coming from.

At the very back of the calf’s mouth, I could see lots of inflammation and pus, but also something small but very odd. I managed to grab the object with a long forceps and with significant effort, prise it out from where it was wedged in the calf’s mouth.

Once we washed it off, it became apparent that it was a sharp piece of plastic about the size of Euro coin. One of the farmer’s eagle-eyed children identified it as a piece that had broken off the plastic dosing gun.

The calf had obviously bitten down on the gun when the farmer was administering the bolus, and the sharp piece had embedded itself at the back of calf’s mouth.

A strange one indeed but thankfully, easily fixable once removed, with some decent pain relief and a course of antibiotics.

I rang the clinic when I saw the next call in my messages, as I was convinced it was a prank. The message read: “As our resident pig expert, you can look after this call — it’s to an itchy pig.”

Now, I might be considered an expert when it comes to consumption of pig-related products. I can rustle up a mean full Irish, and bacon & cabbage is one of my favourite meals, but when it comes to the live version, I am well out of my depth.

Unfortunately, I was only vet free so I drove toward the farm, trying to recall what little knowledge of pigs was buried deep in my memory.

The pig in question was, thankfully, well handled and even better fed by his owner. Pigs are very intelligent creatures and while I was examining him, this fella looked at me quizzically as if to say “You haven’t a Scooby Doo what’s going on here, have you?”.

He was right, but, as with any sick animal, if we don’t know the answer, there’s always someone who does. This pig was healthy, but extremely itchy — behind its ears was inflamed and almost bloody from the constant scratching. All along its back was similar too.

I didn’t know what the cause was, so I scraped some of the skin of the offending area into a sample pot and took it back to the clinic.

One of our knowledgable nurses put it under the microscope and quickly found the answer — sarcoptic mange. This is a mite that burrows into the pig’s skin, causing a lot of irritation.

My skin started to crawl just looking at the microscopic wriggly parasite. Thankfully, it is an easily treatable condition but vigilance is needed as it can survive in sheds and can transfer to humans.

Definitely not one my usual calls and I still feel a bit itchy just thinking about it.

As I parked the jeep beside our house at the end of the day, I saw our pet donkey up the field behaving very oddly. This day just keeps getting better, I thought.

She was scratching herself on a low branch of a tree, almost to the point of making her skin bleed. She was incredibly itchy and was quite distressed.

I brought her down to the shed, much to her disgust, and on close inspection, I could see what the issue was: her yearly bout of sweet-itch, a condition where a horse or donkey gets an allergy to an insect bite.

There are lots of midges around at the moment and, as if getting bitten by them wasn’t bad enough, the poor donkey was allergic to them too. A fly repellent along with keeping her away from the paddock near the trees should hopefully do the trick.

It was certainly a day for the weird and wonderful cases.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary