Drought unearths dozens of historic treasures across country

The dry and hot summer helped unearth many historic monuments during July and August, according to the National Monuments Service (NMS).

Figures released by the NMS revealed there were 66 reports of newly identified monuments in the past two months.

A spokesperson also confirmed many of the discoveries relate "to features identified through crop-marks or scorch-marks which had become visible on account of the dry weather".

Among them were a previously unknown henge near Newgrange in the Brú na Bóinne Unesco World Heritage Site in Co Meath, found by Anthony Murphy using his drone, which made international headlines.

Among the other sites reported in July and August was a prehistoric barrow cemetery found in Redcow near Dundalk, Co Louth, by a man trying to locate a site once described as Ireland's Stonehenge.

Matthew Kelly also took footage of two ringfort enclosures in the nearby Glebe and Lisdoo townlands, and the NMS estimates the range of monuments recorded across all sites date from 2200BC to 1000AD.

Discovery: Anthony Murphy found a previously unknown henge near Newgrange in Co Meath, using his drone. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Mr Kelly is chief technology officer with software company DroneSAR.

He said: "I was inspired by Anthony Murphy's find by drone at Newgrange due to the very dry weather, and so the very next day I went to Dundalk to see if I could also find any sign of a long-lost monument discovered by antiquarian Thomas Wright in 1748, which he described as Ireland's stonehenge.