Don't take risks, warns farmer crushed by cow

Hurt: Ian Beacom is recovering at his home in Brookeborough after he was crushed against a wall by a cow

A young farmer who is lucky to be alive after he was crushed by a cow has warned others about the need for safety.

Ian Beacom (24) has worked on his family's dairy farm in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, since he was 16 and was used to caring for their 800 cows.

But he admits this also meant that he occasionally took a chance with safety and was crushed by a cow while he was medicating it.

Ian's spleen was torn and he was bleeding internally.

But while he was in some pain, he did not realise how close he was to losing his life.

Only the fact his mother insisted he go to hospital to get checked out saved him.

At the South Western Acute Hospital, doctors discovered the tears in Ian's spleen and rushed him to surgery, later telling him how close he had been to death.

His story originally appeared in the Impartial Reporter.

And yesterday Ian told the Belfast Telegraph he wanted others to be aware of the need to take farm safety seriously at all times.

Recalling the incident, he said: "I have been around cows all my life because I grew up on our family farm but I also have been working full time with them since I was 16 when I left school so I was more than familiar with them.

"This probably meant I was a bit too comfortable, which led me to doing something I shouldn't have done, which was get into the crush with the cow.

"But I did and within seconds, something had spooked that cow and made her push past me and squeezed me against the wall. This was a quiet enough cow so I jumped into the crush to get the medication into her, which I shouldn't have done."

While the accident had initially left Ian with some abdominal pain, he had carried on with his work.

But when he returned to the family home, his mother was concerned enough to suggest he should attend A&E.

Ian continued: "I was a bit sore and thought the cow had just bruised me but the pain wasn't dying down, so I went into the house and my mum took me to the A&E where they scanned me.

"I got a big shock when the doctor told me I was bleeding internally and needed to go straight to surgery where they repaired two tears in my spleen," he said.

"I was in intensive care for three days and I was doing all right, but on the fifth day, when I was back on the ward, I started to bleed again so I ended up back in theatre where the surgeon removed the spleen completely."

Ian is on his way to a full recovery but wants to warn others of the importance of farm safety.

He added: "This has been a hard lesson for me but I am hopeful of making a full recovery and will be back at work in a few weeks.

"I would not want anyone else to go through this so I would ask anyone who works on a farm and thinks something like this would never happen to them to think again."

He added: "Maybe I wasn't as cautious as I should have been, but I will certainly never take anything for granted on the farm again."

Belfast Telegraph