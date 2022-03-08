Don’t opt for an extreme diet — simple tips for losing weight

With the labour-intensive and stressful spring season underway, farmers’ activity levels are going through the roof, but their diet may be taking a hit.

If you’ve been up 24 hours delivering lambs and calves, it can be very easy to lose sight of what you’re eating.

You must bear in mind that, when it comes to overall health, it’s about the averages of what you’ve done for 52 weeks of the year that will yield the biggest return.

Portion control is vital, and the Precision Nutrition Hands Method is a really simple way of keeping yourself in check without rigidly counting calories.

It means you focus on the protein, carbohydrate and fat composition of your meal and visually break it down.

For males it’s generally two palm-sized servings of protein (meats, eggs, fish); two thumb-sized portions of fats (butter, nuts, oil); two fist-sized portions of carbohydrates (grains, potatoes, starches) and an open hand of veggies.

And for females its generally one portion of all the above.

This is a really easy way to assess and analyse what’s on your plate.

Following this method three to four times a day is sufficient, plus you can still fit in some snacks.

One of the biggest problems farmers may experience is leaving too big a gap between meals — then they’re ravenous and it can end up in an all-or-nothing feast at the deli counter.

So, try to keep some fruit, dried fruits, a bar of dark chocolate or chocolate or maybe some yogurts in the cab; it doesn’t have to be super-healthy, just enough to tide you over and to keep your energy levels topped up.

If you’re inactive, just gradually increasing your activity will be key. Although farming may be perceived as highly active all year round, the mechanical aids of quads, tractors, machines and jeeps can mean that farmers may not be moving as much as they think.

Next time, why not park a little further away; walk to the other end of field, don’t take the quad. These simple changes will cast a vote in the right direction.

You don’t have to do it all the time — farmers are under huge time constraints, but those extra couple of hundred steps multiple times per day will lead to thousands of steps by nightfall, which will improve the cardiovascular function of your heart and lungs.

Farmers also have the benefit of working outdoors, which is very beneficial for reducing stress.

Fat loss

Also, remember that fat loss is a by-product of several other processes including sleep, stress management, digestion, exercise, and then general food for fuel.

So you need to commit to small, daily changes over 10, 20, 50 weeks and identify the pitfalls that could derail your progress, as opposed to starting big and biting off more than you can chew.

If you go for an extreme diet, it will return an extreme outcome.

Yes, you’ll drop weight, but you’ll also lose energy, productivity, focus and drive, which wouldn’t be much good to any farmer or their farm.

So instead of saying ‘I need to lose two stone’, why not focus on losing just one pound 28 times?

Larry Doyle is a personal trainer and online fat loss expert based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford