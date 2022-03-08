Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Don’t opt for an extreme diet — simple tips for losing weight

Larry Doyle is a personal trainer and online fat loss expert based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford Expand

Close

Larry Doyle is a personal trainer and online fat loss expert based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Larry Doyle is a personal trainer and online fat loss expert based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Larry Doyle is a personal trainer and online fat loss expert based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Larry Doyle

With the labour-intensive and stressful spring season underway, farmers’ activity levels are going through the roof, but their diet may be taking a hit.

If you’ve been up 24 hours delivering lambs and calves, it can be very easy to lose sight of what you’re eating.

Most Watched

Privacy