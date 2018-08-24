Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 24 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Donegal farmer to open up her farm to others after losing her much-loved brother to suicide

Donna Maskery with her children Callum and Sophie. Donna hopes to open up her farm near Donegal town to host wellness and positive mental health events after losing her brother Aaron to suicide in 2012
Donna Maskery with her children Callum and Sophie. Donna hopes to open up her farm near Donegal town to host wellness and positive mental health events after losing her brother Aaron to suicide in 2012
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

One Donegal farmer is hoping to open up her farm to host wellness and positive mental health events after she lost her much-loved brother to suicide.

Donna Maskery is one of the founding members of the North West Women in Farming Group and owns a herd of Moiled cattle with her husband Nick on their farm near Donegal town.

She has become a strong campaigner for positive mental health and well-being since her brother Aaron Scott died by suicide in 2012.

Donna spoke openly about these experiences at a North West Women in Farming meeting held in CoLab in Letterkenny, Donegal in January.

Donna described the weeks and months before and after Aaron’s death and how she believed he was facing a crisis in his life and needed an intervention that wasn’t there.

“I hadn’t even heard of Pieta House back then. I can’t stress enough how important it is to talk and in our family now we always talk openly about how we feel,” says Donna.

From not having heard of Pieta House a few years ago, Donna is now one of the charity’s most active advocates in the north-west and likes to complete the Darkness into Light walk.

Donna says that the isolation and lack of job opportunities in the north-west can mean a lot of pressure and everyone has their own personal resilience level when it comes to dealing with life events and stress.

Also Read

Donna attended Stress Control training in 2017 and believes this sort of training should be made available for everyone and would like to hold related events on her farm.

“There’s massive potential in the countryside and farm events could be targeted at people living in the city as people there are busier and  sometimes don’t take as much time to connect to people and don’t meet people in person.

“After time spent in the countryside I felt much better in myself but some people never get that opportunity — so if there were events for people they would get that chance. There’s real scope to develop something,” she says.

Donna notes that there are five steps that can really boost well-being and a lot of these can be achieved on farm and in the countryside.

The five steps include:

  • connecting with people
  • keeping active
  • keep learning new skills
  • giving to others
  • being mindful.

“I’m very much at the research phase of this  journey but I’d love to hold events on the farm and get it right,” she says.

Donna also works as museum manager at the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre which is hoping to get funding to run a steam engine along the long, narrow railway line.

  • If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Bayer's Monsanto faces 8,000 lawsuits on glyphosate
Pottinger Impress 125

Driving ahead: our machinery expert's top ten new machines
Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)

UK food exports to EU may be stalled by "no deal" Brexit - NFU
The exterior of Belfield House

Video: €3.25m former seat of Odlums magnate with 41acres of pastureland
Photo Brian Farrell

John Large: Heavy lambs are at front of the queue for meal

Still possible to have splendour in the grass...
The equestrian centre has an amazing range of facilities under shedding covering 12,600 sq ft

Escape to the west on this farm?