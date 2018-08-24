One Donegal farmer is hoping to open up her farm to host wellness and positive mental health events after she lost her much-loved brother to suicide.

Donegal farmer to open up her farm to others after losing her much-loved brother to suicide

Donna Maskery is one of the founding members of the North West Women in Farming Group and owns a herd of Moiled cattle with her husband Nick on their farm near Donegal town.

She has become a strong campaigner for positive mental health and well-being since her brother Aaron Scott died by suicide in 2012.

Donna spoke openly about these experiences at a North West Women in Farming meeting held in CoLab in Letterkenny, Donegal in January.

Donna described the weeks and months before and after Aaron’s death and how she believed he was facing a crisis in his life and needed an intervention that wasn’t there.

“I hadn’t even heard of Pieta House back then. I can’t stress enough how important it is to talk and in our family now we always talk openly about how we feel,” says Donna.

From not having heard of Pieta House a few years ago, Donna is now one of the charity’s most active advocates in the north-west and likes to complete the Darkness into Light walk.

Donna says that the isolation and lack of job opportunities in the north-west can mean a lot of pressure and everyone has their own personal resilience level when it comes to dealing with life events and stress.