Dog owners urged to keep tabs on pets following attacks on sheep

“On New Year’s Day, we lost four ewes in one attack. Witnesses have said that two dogs were involved in the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours,” he said.

In early 2018 Mr McNamara from Lismacaffrey in Co Westmeath lost over 40 ewes during a six-week period and knows first-hand the emotional as well as financial impact these attacks can have.

“It’s unbelievably distressing to walk out and find dead or dying ewes. Even if the sheep are not directly attacked and have no visible injuries, they can die from the shock alone. The stress brought on by the attack can also cause some ewes to abort. Then, there are also financial losses to deal with.”