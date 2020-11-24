Dog attacks on sheep running at over 20 per month

Over 20 incidents of dogs worrying livestock are being notified to dog wardens around the country on average each month with damages suffered by farmers amounting to in excess of €1,000 in many cases.

Figures published by the Department of Rural and Community Development have revealed the extent of the problem nationwide of attacks by dogs on farm animals, predominantly sheep.

A total of 253 incidents of livestock being attacked by dogs were recorded during 2019 as figures were collated from dog wardens attached to each local authority for the first time.

Welcoming the publication of official figures, the chairman of the IFA Sheep Committee, Seán Dennehy, said they seemed in line with the organisation’s own estimates that there were between 300 and 400 such attacks each year.

“If you allow for unreported cases, it appears a pretty accurate picture of what we’ve sensed is the frequency of this kind of problem,” the Macroom-based farmer said.

The department’s figures show the problem is greatest in Mayo where 27 incidents were recorded during 2019 followed by Louth (22) and Wexford (20).

Other areas that also reported high figures include Donegal, Monaghan, Kerry and Tipperary.

The country’s sheep population is approximately 3.8 million spread across around 35,000 farms with the highest concentrations in mountainous counties like Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Wicklow and Kerry.

There were 12 incidents reported in Cork and six in Dublin.

Despite its long association with sheep due to the numbers grazing on the Curragh, there were no reports of any dog attacks on livestock in Kildare last year.

It was one of only two counties in the Republic, with Carlow, where no incidents were logged in 2019.

Dennehy said he expected the number of attacks nationally during 2020 would be similar despite the changes to daily lifestyle brought about by Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the farmer said parts of the country with scenic uplands tended to experience a disproportionate number of incidents with the problem worse in autumn and spring.

“In mountainous areas like the Cooley peninsula in Co Louth, you will get a lot of people walking their dogs in areas where sheep are grazing. Due to Covid-19, many people would have more time than normal to exercise in these places,” said Dennehy.

According to the IFA, an average of 11 sheep are either killed or injured during each attack.

“It has a huge economic effect on farmers as well as being very distressing. Some of the injuries are horrific,” said Dennehy.

He claimed the average cost of attacks ranged between €1,100 and €1,800. The cost of sending a carcass of a dead animal to a knackery can be €30 alone.

“A lot of farmers wouldn’t have insurance or they can’t get cover, so they are badly hit, especially as half of all sheep farmers would have a flock size of 50 or less. A dog attack in such circumstances can be devastating and can have a huge emotional and psychological effect,” said Dennehy.

While farmers are entitled to shoot dogs caught in the act of worrying sheep under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, Dennehy said he was unaware of any such incidents in recent years.

Dog owners are also liable for prosecution under the same legislation if their animals are found to be involved in attacks on livestock as well as being liable for any damages.

With the onset of the Christmas festive period, Dennehy said it was important for anyone considering buying a dog as a family pet, particularly those living in farming communities, to realise the importance of being able to keep it under control at all times.

“Many dogs by their nature are guard dogs or hunters and they will instinctively chase sheep. Dogs need to be kept on a lead when in such areas or their owners run the risk of creating a situation where their dogs might have to be put down,” he observed.

Online Editors