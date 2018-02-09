Does this farming organisation have a better dating record than Tinder?

As Valentine's Day approaches, Macra is much better than Tinder if you are looking for love, declares the newly engaged Ciara Ryan.

“I’ve found love through Limerick Macra. There has been about seven marriages among our friends within Limerick Macra and there is about three couples in long-term relationships,” said the 32-year-old from Newport.

On January 8, Ger Donovan, Shanagolden got down on bended knee in a packed restaurant and Ciara said yes. Macra has many advantages over the popular dating app, says Ciara.

“At least you can check them [prospective boyfriends] out for a little bit beforehand! You know what they are like. Genuinely, I think they are going back to the real country boy, they are genuinely nice caring guys. I think the boys within Macra are very nice, they are gentlemen, they are like the old school type of guy that every girl would like to meet and bring home to mammy,” said Ciara. “I do think Macra is better than Tinder - you’re finding love, you’re finding friends, you’re finding a whole new life - it’s making you do things and get out there,” she continued.