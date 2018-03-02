Do you have this simple farm equipment that could save your life?

"Once the cow is in position you have much greater control on handling. This equipment is a must on any farm calving cows and you might have two or three gates to serve depending how much calving you have," Teagasc advisor JJ Lenehan told the farm safety event in Mullingar.

He also encouraged installing headlocks that are less noisy to avoid agitating the animal and to allow for more flexibility. Backing bars can be added to existing crushes for increased efficiency.

"The number of times you're there in the yard trying to pick up a bar that's covered in manure, it makes life more straight-forward and more efficient to have one installed," he said. "To encourage animals to move around the crush a curved design can be of help but in a lot of cases you're limited with space and you've to work with what you have but even a curved gate at the entry of a crush can help." One suckler farmer Michael McDonald from Kilcock, Co Kildare told the Farming Independent that his leg got jammed in one of the bars of a cattle crush and he ended up falling on top of one of the cattle and crushed his calf muscle.