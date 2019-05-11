Divorce law in limbo as pre-nups shelved

Key divorce reforms called for by the country's leading family law expert are being parked by the Government - and may not be acted upon for years.

Key divorce reforms called for by the country's leading family law expert are being parked by the Government - and may not be acted upon for years.

The time it takes for a divorce to go through will be shortened to two years if the May 24 referendum passes.

Farming and business group have supported recommendations by Dr Geoffrey Shannon that the law be changed to allow pre-nuptial agreements to be recognised.

But Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will wait for a further report from the Law Reform Commission before considering the issue. Other recommendations made by Dr Shannon, including provision for "clean break" divorces where there are no children, are also on ice.

The Irish Independent has learned the commission's work is only set to begin later this year - and that it could be 2021 before it reports.

This dashes hopes of further immediate reforms, should the May 24 referendum pass.

The Government is urging voters to remove the Constitutional requirement for couples to have lived apart for four of the preceding five years before they can divorce.

If passed, it plans to legislate to reduce the minimum living-apart period to two years.