Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Divisive monsters of social media threaten the better world our children want to create

Rampaging: Until the social media giants' power is checked they will stalk the earth like reincarnations of Jurassic Park's tyrannosaurus rex Expand

Close

Rampaging: Until the social media giants' power is checked they will stalk the earth like reincarnations of Jurassic Park's tyrannosaurus rex

Rampaging: Until the social media giants' power is checked they will stalk the earth like reincarnations of Jurassic Park's tyrannosaurus rex

Rampaging: Until the social media giants' power is checked they will stalk the earth like reincarnations of Jurassic Park's tyrannosaurus rex

As a younger, single man I remember taking a car-load of my nephews and nieces to the cinema to see the original Jurassic Park. In the course of the film I was treated to a graphic example of how children and adults view the world differently.

The story is set in a theme park on a fictional island owned by multi- millionaire businessman John Hammond, who had hired a team of genetic scientists to genetically re-engineer and re-create dinosaurs.

According to the storyline, bad guys cause the electric power on the island to fail, neutralising the security and leaving a group of visitors and Hammond's grandchildren at the mercy of these huge and vicious creatures.