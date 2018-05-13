‘Derisory attitudes’ undermining small farmers’ confidence

Teagasc sociologist Áine Macken-Walsh told a recent meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon that a combination of “poor recognition” of small farmers’ work, and “poor profits” could ultimately undermine confidence in the sector.

She claimed there was little appreciation within Irish society of small farmers and the public goods they delivered, and she contrasted the negative public attitude towards those who worked small extensive units to the positive perception of dairy farmers.

Ms Macken-Walsh claimed that the derisory attitude towards small farmers extended to the farming community and even to some of the farm organisations.