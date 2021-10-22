Demolition of closed power plants to go ahead – ESB

The ESB intends to go ahead with its plans to demolish two of its closed peat-fired power plants in the midlands but says some buildings will be repurposed as battery storage hubs.

Following a review of redevelopment options for the decommissioned plants in Lanesborough, Co Longford and Shannonbridge, Co Offaly, the state-owned company said it has decided to seek planning consent for new technology hubs to allow “greater levels of renewable energy on the grid”.

However, a spokesperson for the utility also confirmed that the large industrial plant buildings “will be demolished” in line with the company’s planning obligations.

The development follows remarks from Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan who told last week’s Farming Independent that he “wouldn’t rule out” the closed plants having “a central role” in emergency measures for back-up power over the next four to five years.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice and Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen have urged Minister Ryan to provide clarity on his comments which they said have rattled affected communities in the region at a time when energy and fuel costs continue to rise.

In a statement a spokesperson for ESB said: “Following the closure of both the midland stations in December 2020, a review of options for redevelopment of both sites post decommissioning was carried out and presented to the Just Transition working group.

“Based on the recommendations and conclusions drawn it was decided to seek planning consents for both the remediation and redevelopment works at both sites, which would involve the construction of electrical grid system support technology hubs that can facilitate greater levels of renewable energy generation on the grid in line with ESB’s Brighter Future Strategy.

“These technologies, which will include energy storage through the use of batteries, will be offered to the grid operator through upcoming auctions for system services. “Using battery-stored energy is likely to become more widespread in the future as it allows peaks in demand to be met with lower carbon emissions.

“This integrated approach to decommissioning and redevelopment offers many advantages across the various engineering disciplines while planning both project aspects.”