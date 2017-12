Our children were very small at that time and he rejected any overtures from them for those three days. Again I kept talking until one day he replied. As our children got older he treated them to this silence until somebody gave in or apologised for the sake of the family.

He blames me for financial losses we suffered through investments that he wanted because there were “millions” to be made and when that went wrong he did not speak to me and some of our children for months. He moved out of our bedroom and that is the way it has stayed.

I talked many times to my husband about his behaviour and I explained to him that each time he treated me or any of our children in this way it left a scar and that if he continued then some day the damage would be beyond healing. That is where we are now, beyond healing.

Right now he is speaking to only one son but I believe this is because this son is farming with us and he will talk to him until this son ‘fails’ to make a fortune that my husband can boast about and then he will blame our son and punish him with silence and sulks. My husband is not a hard worker and is not very good at budgeting money but luckily I am good at those things.

He can be very good company and he gets on with everybody outside the extended family. He loves his grandchildren and tells them that he loves them but he does not see that they will not be children forever. The rest of us attended a graduation last week but he didn’t because he is not talking to most of us, including his daughters-in-law.

I have asked my husband over the years to come to counselling with me or go himself but he refuses. I don’t know what causes his behaviour and right now I don’t care. I have decided that I am not leaving my home because so many of our children and grandchildren live nearby and I love when they drop in for a chat and a cuppa or when we go for a meal or play cards. I also love working with our son on the farm. The farm income is not enough to enable us to set up two homes. What do you think I should do?

Mary replies: You have already decided what to do — you are going to stay in the marriage. I’ve shortened your very long mail considerably but I think people can get a sense of what is going on in your family. Your husband over the years has used bullying tactics, in this case ‘the silence’ to get his own way with you all, at least while the children were growing up. They are now beyond being bullied but you are still in the family home so you will have to change your tactics and take on the bully.

Tell him in advance that the next time he gives you the silent treatment or raises his voice that you will immediately stop doing anything for him, such as cooking or shopping. Inform him that he can go if he wishes but that you are staying in your home. Don’t make it easy for him by initiating conversations until he joins in and don’t apologise.

Let him see that you are an independent woman and are not afraid of him. Your “beyond healing” phrase will remain in my memory for a long time, it is so utterly sad. You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting www.dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.



