Darragh McCullough: There’s nothing shameful about what Irish farmers do, yet many could be forgiven for feeling like it’s heading that way

A dairy farming friend rang me in a mild state of shock last week.

He was listening to the radio over breakfast, and couldn’t believe the roasting the dairy sector was getting about emissions and its impact on the environment.

The real tragedy of An Taisce’s High Court case against Glanbia’s new milk plant is not the fact that it has slammed the brakes on 30pc of the Irish dairy sector.

Rather, I despair at the deepening polarisation of the environmental and agricultural lobbies.

When both groupings should be working hand-in-hand, instead we have a war of words as rural TDs accuse An Taisce of holding the country to ransom, while environmentalists label those who challenge them as climate deniers.

Farmers know that they can’t afford to be climate deniers because their incomes depend more than most on the climate staying just as it is.

They also know that the notion that limiting milk production here when it is among the most sustainable in the world is crazy since the production will just shift somewhere else where it is less sustainable and less regulated.

As a result, farmers now believe that they are deep into a fight for their right to pursue a livelihood from livestock.

Maybe their next move should be to ask more of the millions in levies they hand over to a multitude of agencies and organisations that claim to be marketing and lobbying experts?

Every year, farmers pay tens of millions of euro in levies to organisations that are supposed to be experts in marketing and lobbying. Bord Bia, the National Dairy Council (NDC), and of course the farm organisations.

What have they delivered for farmers in the war for the hearts and minds of the public who are still unsure who is right or wrong in the climate debate?

Origin Green has been great for the meat and dairy companies in providing a green umbrella to market Irish product.

But it doesn’t cut to the core issue now threatening to stymie any further development in our meat and dairy sectors.

I see a new campaign being rolled out by the NDC, but it reads far too generic to my eyes in terms of tackling the debate.

It’s as if someone has decided that livestock farmers are just on the wrong side of history, and we are better keeping our heads down for as long as possible.

A bit like what Big Tobacco did for decades. But Irish meat and dairy is a million miles from Big Tobacco.

There is nothing shameful about what Irish farmers do, and yet many could be forgiven for feeling like it’s heading that way.

I bet German car manufacturers don’t feel this creeping dread. Farmers grow grass that sucks up millions of tonnes of carbon to feed it to cows that turn it into food.

In the process they create emissions, much of which is reabsorbed by the same grass.

Car manufacturers don’t have half as good a story to tell, since every part of car manufacturing and use releases carbon from fossil fuels that are never going back into the ground.

But German auto-workers sleep soundly every night, comfortable in the knowledge that they do it better than anyone else, and somebody has to produce cars, right?

Their story now focuses on the electric models that will dominate car output in the future. The emissions involved in manufacturing continue, but that’s progress, or so the narrative goes.

The same questions need to be posed for Irish food. Cows are our cars. The carbon footprint for every litre and kilo of dairy and meat produced here will continue to fall over the coming years.

Ireland will continue to be one of, if not the most sustainable place in the world to produce milk and meat.

And all because of our climate.

That’s not a hard story to sell. But it’s time the people paid six-figure salaries and gold-plated pensions by farmer levies started selling it.



