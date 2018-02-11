Darragh McCullough - Why I'm grateful my monthly internet bill was only €500
So we've morphed from a Celtic Tiger into a Celtic Phoenix. That's the best way the economists are able to label the fact that we've more disposable income per household than at the height of the boom, and that there's as many people back in employment now as there ever was.
Indeed, I'm starting to get calls from employers that have more than a passing resemblance to ones I fielded a decade ago. Staff 'can't be got' and we should open the floodgates to China, Thailand and beyond.
At home here I've still got a crew of Romanian workers who are now into top gear in the daffodil picking season with up to 200,000 stems being individually hand-picked per day. It's what some might term 'hardy' work bent over for hours picking flowers in all weathers in January.
I'm lucky to have a good crew and it leaves me inclined to believe that there are plenty of people more than willing to work hard for the minimum wage still within the borders of the EU.
A weekly cheque for €400 might not seem like a lot of money for Irish people, but I'm told that it is still the equivalent of a month's salary for my crew if they were back home in Romania.
But there are all kinds of glaring disparities in our 'phoenix' economy.
If I don't hit the road by 6.30am, my journey time into the city centre doubles with the volume of traffic queuing along the M1 and every other major road artery heading into the capital.
But out in the country rural towns and villages are as quiet as ever. On my days out filming for Ear to the Ground I see plenty of boarded-up shops, closed pubs and abandoned commercial sites.