Darragh McCullough: Opportunity knocks for Irish farmers to give visitors a real food experience
In two weeks, I'll be back touring the farms of Ireland for RTÉ's Big Week on the Farm TV show. The week-long live broadcast has become something of an annual fixture in the national broadcaster's calendar such is the reaction from the viewing public, and there's a great buzz around it for all those involved.
Of course there's the usual whingers that moan about how little 'real' farming is involved in the one-hour broadcast every evening. This is usually followed by a dig about how it's only following the trend of Ear to the Ground, which in turn is "almost as bad as that Countryfile on the BBC".
This is the same character that wants to see an hour on primetime dedicated to mart prices, how to get higher yields from grain and some campaigning on behalf of the farm organisations about how poorly funded all the EU agricultural schemes have become.
And while this might be very informative television for the handful of farmers who could be bothered tuning in, it certainly wouldn't achieve the 400,000-plus viewership that RTÉ expects from its farm-facing offerings.
What some in the agricultural world haven't realised yet is that nobody can afford to make programmes that only farmers are interested in.
It would immediately rule out about 95pc of the viewership in most western countries. In an era when the audience is as fragmented as it is with the likes of Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime, anything that drastically limits the numbers doesn't even get past the commissioning editors.
But it is also true to say that, when presented in an accessible way, there is an amazing appetite among the non-farming public for food and farming.
So despite the fact that UK farms only account for 1.5pc of Britain's workforce, Countryfile still pulls in a whopping six million viewers each week. That's almost twice as many as Top Gear - take that Matt LeBlanc!