Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 31 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Darragh McCullough: Opportunity knocks for Irish farmers to give visitors a real food experience

Patrick Shalvey breaks Tractor Reversing World Record on RTÉ One’s Big Week on the Farm. Image: RTE
Patrick Shalvey breaks Tractor Reversing World Record on RTÉ One’s Big Week on the Farm. Image: RTE
Darragh McCullough

Darragh McCullough

In two weeks, I'll be back touring the farms of Ireland for RTÉ's Big Week on the Farm TV show. The week-long live broadcast has become something of an annual fixture in the national broadcaster's calendar such is the reaction from the viewing public, and there's a great buzz around it for all those involved.

Of course there's the usual whingers that moan about how little 'real' farming is involved in the one-hour broadcast every evening. This is usually followed by a dig about how it's only following the trend of Ear to the Ground, which in turn is "almost as bad as that Countryfile on the BBC".

This is the same character that wants to see an hour on primetime dedicated to mart prices, how to get higher yields from grain and some campaigning on behalf of the farm organisations about how poorly funded all the EU agricultural schemes have become.

And while this might be very informative television for the handful of farmers who could be bothered tuning in, it certainly wouldn't achieve the 400,000-plus viewership that RTÉ expects from its farm-facing offerings.

What some in the agricultural world haven't realised yet is that nobody can afford to make programmes that only farmers are interested in.

It would immediately rule out about 95pc of the viewership in most western countries. In an era when the audience is as fragmented as it is with the likes of Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime, anything that drastically limits the numbers doesn't even get past the commissioning editors.

But it is also true to say that, when presented in an accessible way, there is an amazing appetite among the non-farming public for food and farming.

So despite the fact that UK farms only account for 1.5pc of Britain's workforce, Countryfile still pulls in a whopping six million viewers each week. That's almost twice as many as Top Gear - take that Matt LeBlanc!

Also Read

It's this fascination with food and farming that may also present a nice little earner for the farming community. In fact, the smaller the farm, the better the opportunity might be, which will be a nice change of tune for most Irish farmers constantly warned of the risks of getting left behind by the competition scaling up.

The concept is called the Traveling Spoon, which is like AirBnB without the bed.

In the same way that people quite like the idea of staying in people's homes or unusual accommodation all over the world, many travellers want to get beyond the typical tourist experience or even the Michelin-starred restaurant to grassroots where food is actually produced and cooked in the most traditional ways.

Indeed, this was the exact experience of the Traveling Spoon founder, Aashi Vel. A medical device engineer of 11 years, the Indian native was on holidays in Mexico searching hard for a real-food experience when she stopped outside a window of a house on the street.

Through it she could see an old woman preparing the evening meal for her family.

It was a light-bulb moment because it was then that Vel realised that it was exactly this experience that she was after, and wouldn't the internet be a perfect way to connect willing hosts with eager foodies?

The Traveling Spoon was born and the San Francisco-based Vel hopes to have 10 million travellers a year using her website within the next decade.

Before you poo-poo Ms Vel's ambitious targets, bear in mind that AirBnB didn't exist 10 years ago.

Today it handles 100 million visitors a year in 191 countries. The fact that it's worth over €25bn is probably also a nice little motivator in the back of the minds of those pushing the Traveling Spoon.

Obviously the Irish authorities think that there's scope in this latest web offering too, especially for farmers and food producers because the State ponied up to get the Traveling Spoon founder over here for a week to see first-hand exactly what was on offer.

Already the likes of Siobhán Ní Ghairbhith's St Tola's cheese is signed up, along with Ummera Smokehouse in Cork and a handful of other foodies around the country.

It's not limited to those that are commercial producers.

If you love cooking the best of Irish and would like to earn a few bob while you're at it, the Traveling Spoon is interested in hearing from you.

Equally, if you are passionate about the beef or milk that you produce and reckon you could offer insights into the system and double up as a host for a few hours then you're in business, too.

You charge anywhere from €30-100 per head for your troubles, with up to 30pc of that going into the Traveling Spoon's pot. Remember that over 11,000 Irish hosts pulled in €27m of revenue from AirBnB punters in 2016, and that figure has only increased since.

Real experiences that are embedded in the culture of a region is where travel tourism is heading.

Is there a more genuine cultural experience in the food sphere than spending time on an Irish farm where the farmer has the time and inclination to take you around?

I should know, with countless Irish farmers opening up their homes and businesses to my endless questions and prying cameras over the years. I'm lucky they didn't think of charging me!

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Sheep keeping an eye out for the Beast from the East. Pic Steve Humphreys

The 'Beast from the East' was public relations gold for agri and food sectors
It's the first case of Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Northern Ireland this year.

Another case of Avian Influenza confirmed in Ireland
Met Éireann forecaster Gerald Fleming at work

Opinion: Met Éireann has come a long way from the pointy sticks and wall charts
Stock Image

Farmers among those most likely to die by suicide

'There's a job for every horse - you just have to listen to them' - Former...
A farmer makes her way through heavy snow. REUTERS

'I will have to take the loss on the chin' - Farmer finds 21 of his weanlings dead...
Ivy Rothwell with Road to Respect's dam Lora Lady. Photo: Roger Jones

The road to glory - the story of the €400 mare and Cheltenham Gold Cup...


Top Stories

The Meath property comes in three lots

Broadleaf forests and megalithic tombs add to the ambience of a farm on the...
Gordon Peppard (right), Teagasc Calf to Beef Programme Advisor, and Pat Bowden lead the way at the farm walk on Pat's holding in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Fine margins: How this Kilkenny calf to beef farmer tripled his margins
Stock Image

'There must be recognition that there is a crisis': TD details horrific fodder...
Jockey Robbie Power celebrates as he enters the parade ring after winning the Boylesports Irish Grand National Steeplechase on Our Duke during the Fairyhouse Easter Festival at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Co Meath. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

All hand's on deck at Fairyhouse ahead of the €1.55m Irish Grand National...

Higher milk prices see incomes of Northern Ireland farmers nearly double in a year
Image: Google Maps.

Clarification: Concerns raised over Monaghan mart's future
(stock photo)

Young farmers call for radical changes to CAP including scrapping of...