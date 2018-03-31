Darragh McCullough: Opportunity knocks for Irish farmers to give visitors a real food experience

It's this fascination with food and farming that may also present a nice little earner for the farming community. In fact, the smaller the farm, the better the opportunity might be, which will be a nice change of tune for most Irish farmers constantly warned of the risks of getting left behind by the competition scaling up. The concept is called the Traveling Spoon, which is like AirBnB without the bed.

In the same way that people quite like the idea of staying in people's homes or unusual accommodation all over the world, many travellers want to get beyond the typical tourist experience or even the Michelin-starred restaurant to grassroots where food is actually produced and cooked in the most traditional ways.

Indeed, this was the exact experience of the Traveling Spoon founder, Aashi Vel. A medical device engineer of 11 years, the Indian native was on holidays in Mexico searching hard for a real-food experience when she stopped outside a window of a house on the street.

Through it she could see an old woman preparing the evening meal for her family. It was a light-bulb moment because it was then that Vel realised that it was exactly this experience that she was after, and wouldn't the internet be a perfect way to connect willing hosts with eager foodies?

The Traveling Spoon was born and the San Francisco-based Vel hopes to have 10 million travellers a year using her website within the next decade. Before you poo-poo Ms Vel's ambitious targets, bear in mind that AirBnB didn't exist 10 years ago.

Today it handles 100 million visitors a year in 191 countries. The fact that it's worth over €25bn is probably also a nice little motivator in the back of the minds of those pushing the Traveling Spoon. Obviously the Irish authorities think that there's scope in this latest web offering too, especially for farmers and food producers because the State ponied up to get the Traveling Spoon founder over here for a week to see first-hand exactly what was on offer. Already the likes of Siobhán Ní Ghairbhith's St Tola's cheese is signed up, along with Ummera Smokehouse in Cork and a handful of other foodies around the country.

It's not limited to those that are commercial producers. If you love cooking the best of Irish and would like to earn a few bob while you're at it, the Traveling Spoon is interested in hearing from you. Equally, if you are passionate about the beef or milk that you produce and reckon you could offer insights into the system and double up as a host for a few hours then you're in business, too.

You charge anywhere from €30-100 per head for your troubles, with up to 30pc of that going into the Traveling Spoon's pot. Remember that over 11,000 Irish hosts pulled in €27m of revenue from AirBnB punters in 2016, and that figure has only increased since. Real experiences that are embedded in the culture of a region is where travel tourism is heading. Is there a more genuine cultural experience in the food sphere than spending time on an Irish farm where the farmer has the time and inclination to take you around?

I should know, with countless Irish farmers opening up their homes and businesses to my endless questions and prying cameras over the years. I'm lucky they didn't think of charging me!

Indo Farming