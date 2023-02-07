Farming

Farming

Damaged fences and a dangerous tree – my battles with ESB

No longer stock-proof: John Heney's damaged fence Expand

No longer stock-proof: John Heney's damaged fence

John Heney

I have always enjoyed a good working relationship with ESB frontline staff. So when work began on the upgrading of a three-phase line running through my farm last June, I removed all my cattle from the fields involved, to make life easier for them.

But on returning to my farm two days later after a short break, I was shocked. I was greeted that Saturday evening by mayhem: straining posts broken, boundary fences damaged, electric fences broken and left lying on the ground — all resulting in my farm being no longer stock-proof.

