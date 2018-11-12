Dairy farmer Louise takes Queen of the Land crown

A farmer who has recently entered a dairy farm partnership with her father has been crowned this year’s Clarke Machinery Queen of the Land.

Louise Crowley (23) who represented Limerick Macra and is a member of Crecora Manister Croom Macra took home the coveted title in Tullamore on Sunday.

Louise told the Farming Independent that she was one of the founding members of Crecora Manister Croom Macra which was only set up less than two years ago.

“There was a club in the area a few years ago but lots of people got married so it kind of died out. A few people were saying in the area that a club should be set up again so we had a information night and over 20 people turned up,” she says.

“We now have 50 members and are really thriving.”

While many have the perception that Macra is exclusively for farmers and some clubs have a problem recruiting non-farmers, Louise says that their club has the opposite issue.

“We are actually trying to encourage more farmers to join our club. We have very little farmers at the moment, it’s mostly just people who live and work in the area,” she adds.

“We set up a young farmers discussion group recently to encourage more young farmers to join so that is going well for us.