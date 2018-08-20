Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 20 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Crime and isolation biggest rural issues - survey

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Crime and isolation were identified as the greatest issues facing rural Ireland in a recent Macra na Feirme survey.

A quarter of members surveyed identified rural crime as the biggest issue facing communities, while for 20pc of members it was rural isolation.

Depopulation was also a major concern along with access to key local services. When asked about essential rural services such as the post office, 45pc of members surveyed admitted they only used their local post office a couple of times a year.

The survey results were highlighted at the launch of Macra's annual Know Your Neighbour community initiative campaign.

Every year Macra na Feirme encourages its clubs to set up a Know Your Neighbour event in their locality and encourage everyone in the region to attend.

Speaking at the launch, Macra president James Healy said: "Whether you live in a sparsely populated region or a city or town, it's important to have a relationship with those living around you. Our recent survey showed that 96pc of Macra na Feirme respondents know who their neighbours are at the very least, which shows, in my opinion, that campaigns such as this one, do have an impact."

If you would like to hold a Know Your Neighbour event, simply download your Know Your Neighbour poster from macra.ie/downloads and email jcoffey@macra.ie with details of your event to be published on the Macra na Feirme website.

Appeal to farmers for missing man

Also Read

farmers living along the Donegal border have been asked to check outhouses and barns for a missing 26-year-old man.

Martin Crumlish was last seen walking towards the village of Carrigans from his home in Derry on August 4.

He is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build with brown hair and wearing a coat and tracksuit bottoms. He has not been in contact with his family since he disappeared.

The PSNI in Derry is liaising with gardaí in Donegal in its search for Mr Crumlish. It has also appealed to people to check footage from dashcams they may have in their cars and which may show him.

In particular, it is looking for footage in the area of Foyle Road/Letterkenny Road on Wednesday, August 8, between 11am and 5pm.

The family of the young man, from Blighs Gardens, Derry, said his disappearance was "very out of character".

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Ciaran Marron, CEO of Activ8. Photo: David Conachy

Sunny outlook for solar energy boss
Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN

Record-breaking stalwart fears for rural shows' future
Sussex mixed cattle eat additional hay distributed into their normal grazing fields by farmer David Barton at Manor Farm in Middle Duntisbourne in south west Britain, August 1, 2018. Picture taken August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Grass growth at historic low across much of Europe
Victoria Sexton

Opera student and Rose of Tralee hopeful learned craft in milking parlour
Dr Steve Collins on his farm near Bantry. Photo: Denis Boyle

From famine-stricken war zones to farming pedigree Dexter cattle in West...
The residence  dates back to 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago

Pictures: Stunning period residence standing on a mix of tillage, grazing...
Jim Gibbons, Germinal Seeds, host Robert Power and Joe Hand of Teagasc at a ''Closing the Winter Feed Gap' at Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Henry Walsh: Risk analysis now an essential tool for all farmers