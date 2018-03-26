Cowboy Mick sets up his own slice of the Wild West...in Laois
A real-life Irish cowboy has revealed how he turned his Laois farm into a Wild West-style ranch with its own saloon and jailhouse.
Laois man Mick LaCumbre, who stars in RTE series Stetsons and Stilettos, reveals how he has his own piece of American-style frontier in the Midlands with the Fossey Mountain Springs Western Riding Ranch.
Mick is among a small but growing community of horse lovers who are now living their lives cowboy-style and training their American breed horses Western-style.
And the Stetson-wearing Irishman said he lives his entire life Western-style 24/7 on his ranch in Timahoe, where he trains Appaloosa horses and teaches clients to rope cattle.
“No matter what time of the day you see me this is who I am. I’m a cowboy at heart,” he says.