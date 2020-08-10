Covid hits 'Woodstock for farmers'

| 13.9°C Dublin
If we were still living in the old normal, 50,000 people would now be partying like it's 1999 in a small Kerry town.
The usually peaceful Killorglin would today be coming over all 'Woodstock Kerry-style' for three days of dealing, debauchery and devilment. For 400 years, August 10th has marked the start of Puck Fair and a massive influx of visitors keen to sample a taste of Ireland's oldest festival. And yet, even with the gardaí, HSE and county council warning the public to 'desist' from travelling to Killorglin this week, the expectation is an 'unofficial' gathering may well still occur.
Perhaps not even the dangers of Covid-19 will deter people from the annual visit to Puck. But while the crowned goat upon his elevated throne will be absent, the event that has survived Cromwell, the Famine and a Civil War may well have met its match in a virus that thrives upon the convivial gaiety of crowds.
In a county that prides itself on a spirit of continual tourist re-invention, a cancelled Puck Fair is a bitter pill to swallow not just for the obvious financial loss, but also as a spike through the heart of a dearly loved cultural icon.
The exclusion of festivals like Puck hurts all generations. A link to ancient Ireland in its hectic mix of raucous merriment, candy-floss aromas and cattle droppings, it embraces a democratic assembly of idle day-trippers, rough-hewn hill farmers and curious townies.
Ancient crones with weathered faces selling geegaws from stalls, toothless fortune tellers peering forth from rickety caravans, darting red-haired urchins full of street-wise mischief and sharp-eyed men with Romany features sealing deals in the timeless gestures of tradition.
The roar of the trade, the wit of the deal, the spit in the hand - sacred slices of a disappearing cultural panoply still revered in all its rural glory. Enshrined as a lifeline to the ancient past, the festival marks the year's midpoint for Kerry folk, everything that happens is either 'before Puck or after Puck' - a phrase ingrained in the local lexicon. American writer Muriel Rukeyser decently encapsulated it all in The Orgy, her 1960 memoir: "The goat in his tower, dancing in the streets, the eroticism of bodies and language, flowing rivers of manure, brawls, fellow travellers, birth and death."
Puck Fair is a bloodline dating back to all our Pagan origins, the harvest in, livestock sold and virginal youth skipping hornpipes beneath the goat's regal fertility.
'It's hard to kill a bad thing,' as they say in the country, and it remains to be seen if the curse of Covid will inflict a mortal blow upon this occasion as old as time.
Snapping up a connection
Love will always find a way. The other day I earwigged two likely lads happily anticipating a first date later that evening. They'd been having lunch at a local cafe the previous day when two gals arrived for a bite. After going through the standard arrival routine of writing down name and contact number on the restaurant manager's clipboard, they were shown to a table.
One of the lads then cruised by the clipboard, snapping off a picture on his mobile. A minute later, he's sending a 'hello there' text to the girls. Result? Two couples testing the romantic waters on a hot August evening.
Bravo young love, I thought, but where does such behaviour fit in the complicated age of GDPR?
August blues
"This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realise that it is August: the summer's last stand."
Sara Baume, A Line Made by Walking.
