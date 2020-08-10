Covid hits 'Woodstock for farmers'

If we were still living in the old normal, 50,000 people would now be partying like it's 1999 in a small Kerry town.

The usually peaceful Killorglin would today be coming over all 'Woodstock Kerry-style' for three days of dealing, debauchery and devilment. For 400 years, August 10th has marked the start of Puck Fair and a massive influx of visitors keen to sample a taste of Ireland's oldest festival. And yet, even with the gardaí, HSE and county council warning the public to 'desist' from travelling to Killorglin this week, the expectation is an 'unofficial' gathering may well still occur.

Perhaps not even the dangers of Covid-19 will deter people from the annual visit to Puck. But while the crowned goat upon his elevated throne will be absent, the event that has survived Cromwell, the Famine and a Civil War may well have met its match in a virus that thrives upon the convivial gaiety of crowds.