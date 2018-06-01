Countrywomen's Association member seeks High Court injunction over election ballot papers

A member of the Irish Country Women's Association (ICA) is seeking a High Court injunction preventing the organisation from destroying ballot papers returned for its recent elections for executive positions including National President.

The action has been brought by Patricia Madden, a barrister of Saint Mobhi Road in Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

On Friday a lawyer for the ICA gave an undertaking to the court not to destroy the ballots. Ms Madden seeks an injunction restraining the ICA from destroying or interfering in any way with ballot papers returned for the organisation's 2018 national elections for positions president, secretary, treasurer as well as for regional presidential positions.

In a sworn statement, Ms Madden said the action has been brought due to her, and other members, concerns about the elections for the various positions over alleged breaches of the ICA's constitution over the last number of months. She said that votes for the various positions were submitted by post, with a closing date of April 27 last.