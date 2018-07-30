Farm Ireland
Countryfile Live to showcase best of TV show and British agriculture

Countryfile Live brings the popular TV show to life.
Countryfile Live brings the popular TV show to life.
Countryfile Live, the four-day event outside Oxford, celebrates 30 years of the popular BBC TV show and takes place this week.

This year at BBC Countryfile Live not only will there be the opportunity to get up close and personal with the presenters at the main theatre show, there’s also the chance to get a real glimpse behind the scenes of the TV show.

Four days of live arena shows, hands-on activities, farm-animal demonstrations, debates, food, drink and shopping from over 500 independent retailers and lifestyle brands, will be on display at the Oxford venue.

If you’re a Countryfile regular, you’ll recognise some of the animals Adam Henson will have at the event.

Prize bull ‘Archie’ will be there, plus an assortment of Adam’s rare breeds, a cow with her calf, sheep and piglets.

Adam's farm will be part of the livestock exhibitions at the four-day event, which has a strong emphasis on showing how food is produced and where it comes from. 

Celebrating 30 years on air, ‘The Countryfile Experience’ explores every aspect of the TV show and will host an exhibition area taking you behind the scenes, as well as a Q&A theatre show with the presenters themselves.

The four-day event takes place in Blenheim Palace, a picturesque stately home situated near the market town of Woodstock in Oxfordshire, dating back over 200 years.

The purpose-built oak-framed Big Barn for a look behind the scenes of some of your favourite BBC TV and Radio programmes.

Adult tickets start from £30 for the day and are available now from www.countryfilelive.com

