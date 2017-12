A councillor has spoken of her horror at walking into a field with dead and severely malnourished horses.

Councillor reduced to tears in field of dead horses and a starving foal

Catherine Carey said she broke down in tears at the sight of seven dead horses on abandoned land near Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A young malnourished horse was even seen eating part of a wooden fence while crows picked at the dead remains. The Sinn Féin representative described what she saw as "an open cemetery for dead horses".

Ms Carey said: "It first came to my attention on Sunday night through Facebook. Even though I thought there were only one or two dead horses, I still couldn't sleep that night. "I got straight onto the council on Monday morning and they assured me that they would travel to the site."