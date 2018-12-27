Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 27 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Could your quad be doing you more harm than good?

Stock pic
Stock pic
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Irish farmers are more five times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than other workers, new research shows.

And there’s one implement on the farm that might be lending itself to this figure – the trusty quad bike.

Traditionally, farming has been considered to be one of the most active occupations, according to Dr John McNamara, Health  and Safety Specialist with Teagasc. However, he says that tractors, ATVs  and off-road SUVs have taken some of the hard work out of farming and, as a result farmers are not as physically active as they were previously.

However, new on-farm research shows that while farmers are, on average, hitting the 10,000 step mark a day, they’re spending two thirds of their day asleep, sitting or lying down.

The study carried out by Teagasc, WIT and UCD shows that farmers spend more time sitting while the machinery does the work and many farmers struggle to find the time to exercise.

A health booklet for farmers recommends farmers:

Cut down on: watching TV; being on a computer; excessive use of quad bikes and tractors when moving around the farm and sitting for more than 30 minutes.

Two-to-three times a week: Do strength and flexibility exercises.

Also Read

Five-to-seven times a week: Do aerobic exercise  - at least 30 minutes of jogging, cycling, brisk walking or swimming.

Every day: Be active, making a conscious effort to walk or exercise instead of using vehicles.

Exercise Benefits

  • Keeps your heart strong
  • Helps to manage your weight
  • Strengthens your muscles and bones
  • Helps you to relax and sleep better
  • Gives you energy and zest for life
  • Gives you a feeling of well being

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Farmer Seamus Kelly in passionate about hunting.

Farmer who loves hunting hasn't allowed Cystic Fibrosis to rule his life
Mike Sweeney, President of Muintir na Tíre at the Educational Remembrance Gardens set up following the closure of Kilross National School in Tipperary. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Muintir na Tíre on the frontline of rural battle
Mink

Veterinary Ireland recommends an immediate ban on the farming of mink,...
The heatwave has had an impact on crops and other produce (PA)

Experts reveal the six ways climate change affected Christmas dinner this year
The tractors lined up ready to go.

Watch: Epic scenes of Kerry tractor run that raised €40,000
For sale: The famous Luggala estate in Wicklow which has played host to many stars

State would only buy €28m Luggala estate if asking price 'fell to within a certain...
Nisha Joy and Colette Ryan from CareBright which cares for 800 people in rural Limerick. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'We support people in their homes for as long as possible'


Top Stories

Inputs are required such as the animals’ current performance, body weight, body condition score, days in milk, while also requiring environmental inputs such as distance walked and ambient temperature.

Grazed pasture is a high-quality forage but could farmers be getting more out...
Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith, of St Tola Goat cheese farm, Maurice Mills, Inagh, Clare.

Goats were not the plan when the people behind St Tola Cheese began their...

Crop producers are trapped in the crossfire between regulators and...
The 14ac residential farm in Donegal has an asking price of €85,000

Fancy living the good life? 4 small holdings that won't break the bank

Colm O'Donnell: Why a viable suckler sector is vital for the survival of...

Watch: The mobile calf feeder that can feed up to 30 calves
Some producers are struggling to keep up with consumer demand for organic beef and other products

8 key things farmers considering converting to organic need to know