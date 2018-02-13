While chicken feathers, bailing twine and AI gloves are far from fashion forward, a group of students have used these materials to make an outfit with a farm safety twist for an upcoming competition.

While chicken feathers, bailing twine and AI gloves are far from fashion forward, a group of students have used these materials to make an outfit with a farm safety twist for an upcoming competition.

Could chicken feathers and bailing twine be the next step in fashion?

Elizabeth Gallagher, Jessica Jordan and Saoirse Culkeen of St Louis Community School in Kiltimagh,Co Mayo are three agricultural science students who have made an outfit for the popular Junk Kouture awards.

The unique outfit is comprised of 100 roses made from silage wrap that were spray painted individually. The skirt is made from chicken feathers, the gloves are AI gloves, the shoes are made from bailing twine and the headdress is made of barbed wire and two bull horns. According to their Agricultural Science teacher Louise O’ Hora farm safety and female empowerment are the main messages behind the outfit.

“The girls all come from a farming background and their outfit reflects that, being made from recycled farm materials .The materials show how important it is to be safe on farms and communicates that women can be farmers too,” said Louise. Louise urged members of the farming community to support the students’ innovative project as they’ve put in lots of time and effort.