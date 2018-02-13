Farm Ireland
Could chicken feathers and bailing twine be the next step in fashion?

Emmet Bellew

While chicken feathers, bailing twine and AI gloves are far from fashion forward, a group of students have used these materials to make an outfit with a farm safety twist for an upcoming competition.

Elizabeth Gallagher, Jessica Jordan and Saoirse Culkeen of St Louis Community School in Kiltimagh,Co Mayo are three agricultural science students who have made an outfit for the popular Junk Kouture awards.

The unique outfit is comprised of 100 roses made from silage wrap that were spray painted individually. The skirt is made from chicken feathers, the gloves are AI gloves, the shoes are made from bailing twine and the headdress is made of barbed wire and two bull horns.

According to their Agricultural Science teacher Louise O’ Hora farm safety and female empowerment are the main messages behind the outfit.

“The girls all come from a farming background and their outfit reflects that, being made from recycled farm materials .The materials show how important it is to be safe on farms and communicates that women can be farmers too,” said Louise.

Louise urged members of the farming community to support the students’ innovative project as they’ve put in lots of time and effort.

‘’There is an extremely high standard for this competition but I expected them to get this far because of all the hard work they had put into the project. They have been working on this project since October and most of the work was done outside of school during their free time because the students had no class period to do it,” Louise pointed out.

The students whose team name is “Transfarmers” can only move onto the next stage of the competition with the support of the public. The public vote will remain open until Friday, February 16.

Voting can only be done through  JunkKouture.com You can  register to vote through Facebook. After you have registered, you can select the team you wish to vote for.

The final will be held on  April 19 in the 3Arena. The winner will take home a cash prize for their school.

Online Editors

