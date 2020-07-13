Farming

Farming

Cooking up a storm on home turf along the Wild Atlantic Way

Chef Rebecca Scott decided to branch out on her own, and the family farm in West Cork provided the perfect location for her catering business, bakery, shop and cafe

Bearing fruit: Rebecca Scott set up a catering business and shop/kitchen - Rebecca’s Kitchen & Farm Shop - on the family farm near Kilbrittain Photos: Denis Boyle

Back in business: Rebecca in her cafe

Know your onions: Rebecca grows most of what she cooks

Scenic setting: Rebecca Scott's farm is on the Wild Atlantic Way

Bearing fruit: Rebecca Scott set up a catering business and shop/kitchen - Rebecca’s Kitchen & Farm Shop - on the family farm near Kilbrittain Photos: Denis Boyle

Tamara Fitzpatrick

When trained chef Rebecca Scott decided to open her own catering business, she looked no further than the family farm on the Wild Atlantic Way in Kilbrittain, West Cork.

In 2015, the Ballymaloe Cookery School graduate opened her business between Kinsale and Clonakilty, and Rebecca's Kitchen & Farm Shop has gone from strength to strength.

Rebecca got her love for cooking from her mother Diana.