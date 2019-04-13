Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 13 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Connemara action group rounds on Ross over roads 'neglect'

Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Residents of a Gaeltacht region in Connemara are to stage a protest to highlight the deplorable conditions of their roads.

Manus Ó Conaire of the N59 Action Campaign Group in Carna, Co Galway said residents feel "forgotten", as they've contacted Minister Ross numerous times over what they say are dangerous road conditions.

"They've split the boundary of the area of the Gaeltacht that we live in which means we've no local representative here and feel we are being ignored.

"Galway County Council say they do not have enough funding and Minister Ross has neglected us.

"Remains of wing mirrors line the sides of the road because the hedges need to be badly cut back. It's very frustrating because I'm a very proud Connemara man."

He maintained that road conditions will lead to accidents during the summer as tourists will not be aware of where the bad potholes are. Residents will stage a protest to highlight the poor road conditions on April 14 beginning at 3pm in Maam Cross.

Minister Ross stated to the Farming Independent that he was "pleased to be able to allocate significantly increased grant funding to local authorities for regional and local roads over the last two years. In this context grant allocations to County Galway in 2019 are up over 47pc compared to the 2017 allocation, from €19.5m in 2017 to €28.8m in 2019."

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Stock picture

Gardai who pulled over van found more than they bargained for when they...
Nell the cow pictured on the stage of the Gaiety Theatre ahead of the opening of Stones in His Pockets

Talented Nell hoofs it on stage and into limelight at the Gaiety Theatre
Farmers protesting over Greenway CPOs. Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Greenway backlash: Majority of farmers against greenways regardless of...
Marita Collier of Drummond House Garllic. Picture By David Conachy.

How this dairy, tillage and beef farm was reinvented as a garlic and...
Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability. Photo: Brian Joyce

Planned indemnity scheme to protect landowners against claims by walkers...

Ploughing champion family still coming to terms with loss of son in tragic farming...
Stock image / PA

Two thirds want state-subsidised rural broadband - Red C poll


Top Stories

A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Beef farmers 'struggling' to pay household bills as Brexit losses top...
Gillian O'Sullivan

The robot will milk the cow now: Farming's hi-tech future
Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc

'Teething problems' for biomass energy plan
Demand for dairy in European markets proved sluggish through 2018. Photo: Stock

Butter now the most volatile commodity in the world
The two parcels of land in Garristown are being guided at €14,000 an acre

Prime beef-fattening land in North Dublin
Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies announce March milk prices cuts
ACC Bank

Irish farms among €3bn ACC loan book sold at steep discount by Rabobank