Connemara action group rounds on Ross over roads 'neglect'

Residents of a Gaeltacht region in Connemara are to stage a protest to highlight the deplorable conditions of their roads.

Manus Ó Conaire of the N59 Action Campaign Group in Carna, Co Galway said residents feel "forgotten", as they've contacted Minister Ross numerous times over what they say are dangerous road conditions.

"They've split the boundary of the area of the Gaeltacht that we live in which means we've no local representative here and feel we are being ignored.

"Galway County Council say they do not have enough funding and Minister Ross has neglected us.

"Remains of wing mirrors line the sides of the road because the hedges need to be badly cut back. It's very frustrating because I'm a very proud Connemara man."

He maintained that road conditions will lead to accidents during the summer as tourists will not be aware of where the bad potholes are. Residents will stage a protest to highlight the poor road conditions on April 14 beginning at 3pm in Maam Cross.

Minister Ross stated to the Farming Independent that he was "pleased to be able to allocate significantly increased grant funding to local authorities for regional and local roads over the last two years. In this context grant allocations to County Galway in 2019 are up over 47pc compared to the 2017 allocation, from €19.5m in 2017 to €28.8m in 2019."