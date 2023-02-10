Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Clarkson’s Farm season two review: Whatever you think of Jeremy Clarkson, this is a winning formula

Jeremy Clarkson and farmhand Kaleb Cooper return with a new season of Clarkson&rsquo;s Farm Expand

Close

Jeremy Clarkson and farmhand Kaleb Cooper return with a new season of Clarkson&rsquo;s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson and farmhand Kaleb Cooper return with a new season of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson and farmhand Kaleb Cooper return with a new season of Clarkson’s Farm

Nick Hilton

Could I, a normal bloke, run a crystal meth empire? Could I survive on a mysterious, sinister Pacific island? Could I spend years in combat training so I might kill the leader of a zombie army?

So much of great TV is about taking ordinary people and exposing them to the crucible of the extraordinary. It permits the audience to analyse and hypothesise about their own suitability for the task – and no show of recent years has done this with greater panache than Clarkson’s Farm. Could you artificially inseminate a heifer?

Most Watched

Privacy