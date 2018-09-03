Farm Ireland
Chronic shortage of young farmers sparks fears over West Clare land abandonment

Farmers move their cattle from the lowlands and valleys of Noughval, Co Clare, up to their traditional winter grazing grounds on the Burren's limestone uplands
Loop Head, Co Clare

Dan Danaher

FEARS have been expressed that tracts of land in West Clare will be left abandoned over the coming years due to a chronic shortage of young farmers in the Loop Head Peninsula.

That’s the grim warning from West Clare Rural Social Scheme (RRS) supervisor, Pat Talty who estimates there are only about ten farmers under the age of 30 and another five under 40 from Kilrush back to the Loop Head Peninsula.

Mr Talty has called for a multi-faceted strategy to make it more attractive for young people to remain in West Clare.

This would include new tax incentives for small and medium enterprises who locate in disadvantaged areas and measures to increase the range of social acitivities for young people. 

“Land abandonment is going to be a big issue because there will be no one to rent it. If you look for a man between 18 and 40 to help do work on a farm, you will not get them.

“Agricultural contractors can’t get young lads to do work during the summer. Older people are going back doing this work.

“If you are putting in cattle for a herd test in West Clare, you can’t get people to help you young or old. People are just not here.

“You can’t just expect young people to stay around. The nearest disco for a young person living in Loop Head is Ennis, which is up to one and a half hour of a drive.

“A disco can’t just start up in Kilkee because of city rules for rural places. It costs the same to get a bar extension licence in Kilkee as it is in the heart of Dublin.

“You also need the same number of bouncers to open a nightclub. These costs can’t be recouped as much in Kilkee.

“People can’t go to the local pub because of the drink driving laws,” he said.

The 2010 Census of Agricultures shows Clare had 6,548 farms. Of those farms, 3,536  farms identified farming as their sole occupation,  968 identified farming as their major occupation and 2,044 identified farming as their subsidiary occupation.

According to official Census figures, the number of Clare farmers fell from 3,574 to 3,237 from 2011 to 2016.

Planting isn’t an option on agricultural land from Moveen National School to the end of the Loop Head Peninsula as trees don’t thrive properly near the sea.

His concern is shared by ICMSA chairman, Martin McMahon, who said a large number of farmers who are more than 70 and in some cases 80 years of age are still farming.

“Farmers are expected to put in longer hours on farms now for less money. Dairy co-ops and meat plants have done extremely well out of farm produce, everyone has done well apart from the farmer,” he said.

Clare Local Development Company co-ordinator for the TUS and RRS, Paula O’Leary has expressed concern about the increase in rural isolation for RRS participants since they joined the scheme a few years ago.

“The demographics have changed. Younger farmers are already working and are farming part-time in their spare time as they need to supplement their income.

“The older farmers don’t have younger farmers to work alongside. Younger farmers have changed their methods of working on a farm and are working elsewhere.

Having consulted with farmers on the RRS scheme, she is aware of several cases where their children have moved away and made lives in Dublin and Australia and have no interest in taking over the  family farm.

“It is a huge concern. When the elderly farmer retires there will be no one there to take over from him.

“It will be inevitable that we will end up with loads of land and there will be no on there to farm it,” she said.

Online Editors

