Chronic shortage of young farmers sparks fears over West Clare land abandonment

FEARS have been expressed that tracts of land in West Clare will be left abandoned over the coming years due to a chronic shortage of young farmers in the Loop Head Peninsula.

That’s the grim warning from West Clare Rural Social Scheme (RRS) supervisor, Pat Talty who estimates there are only about ten farmers under the age of 30 and another five under 40 from Kilrush back to the Loop Head Peninsula.

Mr Talty has called for a multi-faceted strategy to make it more attractive for young people to remain in West Clare.

This would include new tax incentives for small and medium enterprises who locate in disadvantaged areas and measures to increase the range of social acitivities for young people.

“Land abandonment is going to be a big issue because there will be no one to rent it. If you look for a man between 18 and 40 to help do work on a farm, you will not get them.

“Agricultural contractors can’t get young lads to do work during the summer. Older people are going back doing this work.

“If you are putting in cattle for a herd test in West Clare, you can’t get people to help you young or old. People are just not here.

“You can’t just expect young people to stay around. The nearest disco for a young person living in Loop Head is Ennis, which is up to one and a half hour of a drive.