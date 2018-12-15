Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 15 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Chat, football and a bed in the shed: how to rear a tasty turkey

Ready for Christmas: David McEvoy (right) and his father Jim of Termonfeckin Delicious in Co Louth with one of their thousands of turkeys. Photo: Arthur Carron
Ready for Christmas: David McEvoy (right) and his father Jim of Termonfeckin Delicious in Co Louth with one of their thousands of turkeys. Photo: Arthur Carron
Laura Lynott

Laura Lynott

Football and conversation are among the creative methods used by Irish farmers to ensure a healthy, happy turkey.

Far removed from the industrial turkey producers, these family businesses are dedicated to raising the best-tasting birds from the moment they hatch.

Robert Fitzsimons (43), from East Ferry farm in Midleton, Co Cork, is a sixth-generation farmer. The father of four, married to Yvonne, said: "We love turkeys, we grew up with them. My grandmother used to hatch chicks with incubators and we try to treat them the same as we treat humans, with respect.

"We give them footballs and bales of hay to play with in the yard. I'm sad when I see the turkeys go but we know we've done the best we can while they're here. And we know the turkeys will be a great Christmas dinner for families, so that makes it all worthwhile."

He added that his 950 free-range turkeys this year got very used to human company.

"They get accustomed to being fed and recognise people's voices, they get friendly with us."

Meanwhile, David McEvoy (48) spent the early summer weeks sleeping in a shed beside his turkey chicks to ensure they not only survived but thrived. "I have a bed out in the shed for when they are born because they're so fragile," he said.

He owns Termonfeckin Delicious, a company run from Highfield Farm, Termonfeckin, Co Louth.

Also Read

And last week he said a final goodbye to thousands of birds, as they were shipped off in two 40ft lorries to be delivered for Christmas dinners.

The father of two has been working as a turkey farmer for 25 years, and since bringing his business online in 2010, he has been able to "cut out the middle man" - the butchers and supermarkets.

On reputation alone, he sells his turkeys "from the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal to the tip of Co Kerry".

He claims to be the first farmer to have brought bronze turkeys to Ireland in the 1990s - a breed closely related to the original wild turkey.

He says the birds, which he brought over from Britain, have strong legs and the "instinct to graze as well as forage". Bronze turkeys have become an increasingly popular bird in Ireland for Christmas dinner in recent years, and advertisements across the web are testimony to this.

David feeds his birds a diet of grass and wheat. They are hatched in June and are roaming outside day and night from July.

"The important thing is to let them out and let the turkeys have freedom," David said.

"In the summer, the turkeys must have spent weeks sunbathing, enjoying the weather.

"They have a simple existence but let them roam free and they're never bored. They run after the crows and when they see planes, they think they are birds of prey.

"Turkeys are lovely, sociable animals. There's a psychological effect when the turkeys go. There's an aspect of missing them. There's an emptiness after Christmas too, as I have no more work to do.

"I work 183 days straight and then it's time for a rest and it takes me a couple of months to focus on something else because it's full-on from the turkeys hatching in June."

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

John Bell and his wife Marese on their farm in Castletowngeoghegan, Co Westmeath

Video - Sheep Farm of the Year: 'At the end of the day it's a business'
Horse Island spans 157 acres off the coast of West Cork

Video: Entire island comes with six cottages, a house, livestock sheds -...
Nisha Joy and Colette Ryan from CareBright which cares for 800 people in rural Limerick. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'We support people in their homes for as long as possible'

Proceed with caution when handing over title deeds, auctioneer advises...
Stock photo

Judge orders farmer to appeal for alleged contempt
Hundreds of farmers attended the finale of Raphoe Mart's season last Friday

Brexit casts its shadow over one of the last marts of the year
Luke Barnett with the champion bullock and show champion at the Raphoe Mart Fatstock Show and Sale on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

A good dosing is essential to keep stock thriving in winter