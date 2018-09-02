Charting mixed emotions of a large animal vet

"I always loved writing and English, and as a teenager I wrote a lot. It was during my locum work when I first graduated that I really began to take to writing.

"During locum work, it can be boring enough because you might be busy one minute and then have long breaks. I'd have breaks and a few hours here and there where I would write what happened that morning. A lot of those stories were for the first book," says Gillian.

In 2005, that work Vet On The Loose was published by O'Brien's Press and was followed by Vet Amongst The Pigeons five years later.

Published

Gillian didn't have to endure the long slog many burgeoning authors have to suffer when it came to getting their first book published; she recalls the moment she was offered a publishing deal.

"I got the call that they would publish when I was just after receiving a call from the guards asking would I come down and treat a heifer that was badly injured on the N11, and I was in the middle of giving a fox an X-ray at the time. I'll never forget it," she laughs.

In Vet On A Mission, Gillian documents how her veterinary practice grew from a one-woman operation next to her home, to a five-woman outfit. Through this prism she views the ups and downs of the profession.

In the book Gillian describes the anguish she and her husband Donal, who owns Hick's of Dalkey butcher shop in south Dublin, experienced when the FSAI took the decision to recall all Irish pork products after a suspected contamination scare in the run up to Christmas 2008.

"Apart from the obvious waste of food which could have fed vast communities of people in need, how many pigs had been needlessly slaughtered because of human corruption in sourcing cheap animal supplies?" questions Gillian in the book.

Chapter

Gillian says she thought long and hard about putting the chapter in the book, but says it was a core moment in their family life that she couldn't brush under the carpet.

"It was a tough time. It was strange to be on the vet side with the concern for animal welfare but also having the experience of being a butcher. I was scared that our whole family income would be torn from under us. We're the fifth generation of butchers so the thought of closing the shop was imaginable for us," she says.

Gillian says while friends told her that she was "mad" to set up a practice at home, she feels it works well for her. She says she has achieved a balance between spending time with her husband and three teenage children Fiona, Molly and Jack, but she admits that wasn't always the case.

"I suffered huge burnout and I thought that it was normal. I remember a few years ago I went to the optician because my vision was blurry so I thought I needed glasses, but it was from exhaustion. The optician said: 'You don't need glasses, you need sleep!'

"So many vets think they hate their job but, in reality, if they had a break from it and took time to themselves and relaxed, they'd fall in love with it again, because that's what happened to me."

Practising yoga was key to Gillian falling in love with being a vet again, so much so that she has qualified as a yoga teacher and is keen to set up yoga for vets workshops.

"I've gotten in touch with UCD to try and set something up for vets there and have applied through Wicklow County Council to try set something up too.

"I've gotten so much from it, so I'd love if other vets could too."

Indo Farming