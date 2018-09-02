Farm Ireland
Charting mixed emotions of a large animal vet

Author Gillian Hick talks about writing, the rigours of tending to farm herds and how yoga reignited a love for her practice

Gillian says there is a lack of support for large animal vets. Photos: Roger Jones
Claire Fox

For Dublin-born vet and popular author Gillian Hick, the decision to leave mixed animal practice wasn't one she took lightly. However, it was one she felt she had to take in order to achieve a work/life balance.

Over 15 years ago, with two toddlers to look after and another baby on the way, she took the decision to leave what she calls in her latest book, A Vet On A Mission, "the rigours of large animal calls and one-in-three night time rota" and set up a small animal practice in her home outside the wooded village of Glenealy, Co Wicklow.

"It was a tricky choice to make but it wasn't feasible for me to continue in mixed practice. I've no regrets," she says. "I never had issues with the physical side of things. I always made it clear what I could do. I really miss the farmers though, they were so great and friendly once they got over the fact I was a woman and on top of that, I was from Dublin, which I tried to keep quiet," says the Dundrum native.

Gillian adds that the burn-out and lack of support large animal vets receive could lead to a severe shortage of vets in a sector which is already seeing growing reductions.

"I left large animal practice at a very tricky time. It was at the time of the BSE crisis and the cost of the vet was worth more than the animal that was being treated. There's just very little support and it can be a lonely place," she says.

"Retaining large animal vets is going to be a huge problem down the line as the quality of life can be challenging."

Gillian Hick set up her own small practice at her home
However, it was during her early days in large animal practice that Gillian found herself scribbling stories and events of encounters with animals and farmers.

Little did she know she was taking her first tentative steps as an author of a successful trio of novels.

"I always loved writing and English, and as a teenager I wrote a lot. It was during my locum work when I first graduated that I really began to take to writing.

"During locum work, it can be boring enough because you might be busy one minute and then have long breaks. I'd have breaks and a few hours here and there where I would write what happened that morning. A lot of those stories were for the first book," says Gillian.

In 2005, that work Vet On The Loose was published by O'Brien's Press and was followed by Vet Amongst The Pigeons five years later.

Gillian didn't have to endure the long slog many burgeoning authors have to suffer when it came to getting their first book published; she recalls the moment she was offered a publishing deal.

"I got the call that they would publish when I was just after receiving a call from the guards asking would I come down and treat a heifer that was badly injured on the N11, and I was in the middle of giving a fox an X-ray at the time. I'll never forget it," she laughs.

In Vet On A Mission, Gillian documents how her veterinary practice grew from a one-woman operation next to her home, to a five-woman outfit. Through this prism she views the ups and downs of the profession.

In the book Gillian describes the anguish she and her husband Donal, who owns Hick's of Dalkey butcher shop in south Dublin, experienced when the FSAI took the decision to recall all Irish pork products after a suspected contamination scare in the run up to Christmas 2008.

"Apart from the obvious waste of food which could have fed vast communities of people in need, how many pigs had been needlessly slaughtered because of human corruption in sourcing cheap animal supplies?" questions Gillian in the book.

Gillian says she thought long and hard about putting the chapter in the book, but says it was a core moment in their family life that she couldn't brush under the carpet.

"It was a tough time. It was strange to be on the vet side with the concern for animal welfare but also having the experience of being a butcher. I was scared that our whole family income would be torn from under us. We're the fifth generation of butchers so the thought of closing the shop was imaginable for us," she says.

Gillian says while friends told her that she was "mad" to set up a practice at home, she feels it works well for her. She says she has achieved a balance between spending time with her husband and three teenage children Fiona, Molly and Jack, but she admits that wasn't always the case.

"I suffered huge burnout and I thought that it was normal. I remember a few years ago I went to the optician because my vision was blurry so I thought I needed glasses, but it was from exhaustion. The optician said: 'You don't need glasses, you need sleep!'

"So many vets think they hate their job but, in reality, if they had a break from it and took time to themselves and relaxed, they'd fall in love with it again, because that's what happened to me."

Practising yoga was key to Gillian falling in love with being a vet again, so much so that she has qualified as a yoga teacher and is keen to set up yoga for vets workshops.

"I've gotten in touch with UCD to try and set something up for vets there and have applied through Wicklow County Council to try set something up too.

"I've gotten so much from it, so I'd love if other vets could too."

