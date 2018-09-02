Charting mixed emotions of a large animal vet
Author Gillian Hick talks about writing, the rigours of tending to farm herds and how yoga reignited a love for her practice
For Dublin-born vet and popular author Gillian Hick, the decision to leave mixed animal practice wasn't one she took lightly. However, it was one she felt she had to take in order to achieve a work/life balance.
Over 15 years ago, with two toddlers to look after and another baby on the way, she took the decision to leave what she calls in her latest book, A Vet On A Mission, "the rigours of large animal calls and one-in-three night time rota" and set up a small animal practice in her home outside the wooded village of Glenealy, Co Wicklow.
"It was a tricky choice to make but it wasn't feasible for me to continue in mixed practice. I've no regrets," she says. "I never had issues with the physical side of things. I always made it clear what I could do. I really miss the farmers though, they were so great and friendly once they got over the fact I was a woman and on top of that, I was from Dublin, which I tried to keep quiet," says the Dundrum native.
Gillian adds that the burn-out and lack of support large animal vets receive could lead to a severe shortage of vets in a sector which is already seeing growing reductions.
"I left large animal practice at a very tricky time. It was at the time of the BSE crisis and the cost of the vet was worth more than the animal that was being treated. There's just very little support and it can be a lonely place," she says.
"Retaining large animal vets is going to be a huge problem down the line as the quality of life can be challenging."
However, it was during her early days in large animal practice that Gillian found herself scribbling stories and events of encounters with animals and farmers.
Little did she know she was taking her first tentative steps as an author of a successful trio of novels.