Animal lovers who aim to save turkeys from the plates of Christmas carnivores are refusing to let financial worries and other setbacks knock the stuffing out of them.

For the campaign to rescue as many birds as possible over the festive season has been stepped up by a Co Down charity.

And its volunteers have actually increased the number of animals they've kept alive by 50% compared to last year. Twelve months ago the Nut House Battery Hen Rescue and Rehoming centre plucked 40 turkeys to safety.

But the charity's organiser Barbara Mladek says that number of poultry is paltry compared to the 61 birds which have so far been spared this Christmas. It really is a feather in the charity's cap, according to Barbara, who has added 'Mama Hen' to her name by deed poll and who insists there is nothing underhand about the turkey rescues.