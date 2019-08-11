Cattle entries up 20pc as Tullamore show defies the beef gloom

Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey
Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Up to 60,000 rural and urban dwellers alike are expected to attend the country's premier livestock show in Tullamore today.

From lush coated Limousins to shining Simmental cattle, the livestock categories are the star attraction for farmers at the show held on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc this year as hundreds of animals of all breeds will be showcased by their owners.

Highlights in the dairy section this year include four championships for the Jersey, ­Shorthorn and Holstein Friesian breeds.

Young breeders will have the opportunity to compete in six showmanship classes. The pedigree cattle section will have 200 classes across 13 breeds.

This section is the National Show for the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental Societies.

Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN
Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN

The commercial cattle section will operate in two rings to facilitate 28 classes, carrying a prize fund of almost €20,000.

Sheep section

Almost every sheep breed imaginable will be showing in Butterfield Estate this ­Sunday, from Suffolks and Texels to Vendéen and Zwartables.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The sheep section will have 14 breeds involved, in addition to the young handler competition. The classes for the Lleyn breed will feature as their All-Ireland competition this year.

The National Fleece Show for Alpacas will be one of the more quirky events on offer at the show.

In the horses categories there will be a full line-up of competitive categories such as Irish Draft, Connemara, Clydesdale, Working Hunters, Non-Thoroughbred Young Stock, Mare & Foal plus Miniature Horses in Hand.

The highlight of the day for equine lovers will be the Hunt Chase which has traditionally been held at the RDS Horse Show.

Bright sparks showcase 'agventions'

Farmers with an inventive streak will be showcasing their fascinating ideas and projects at the Tullamore Show's National Inventions Competition.

The contest is sponsored by the Farming Independent as well as WR Shaw and Glenngorey Pumps.

Previous winning ideas have solved common problems on farms and have had strong safety focuses.

Last year, first place in the Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry section went to Seamus Hession of Connacht Agri for his brilliant solar-powered feeder invention.

Bucket grab

Meanwhile, the winner of the second annual Herdwatch Agventions competition in association with the Tullamore Show has been announced as Kilkenny man Jack Hennessy.

The 21-year-old who farms sucklers and sheep on his family holding in Ballyfoyle created a removable bucket grab which can be attached to any tractor and save farmers money.

"This is a grab that can be easily attached and removed from a general-purpose bucket,"says Jack.

"This way the farmer can avoid buying an expensive bucket grab. It also makes the bucket much more versatile around the yard."

Jack received a cash prize of €250 and is entered in the Tullamore Show National Inventions competition.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

‘Matter of survival’: Protesters at the picket outside the Bandon meat processing plant, Co Cork. Photo Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

'If farmers cannot survive, then what kind of rural Ireland will you be left...
Champion: Gortfree Hero first won the Irish Draught stallion class in 2010 and 2014 before completing the hat-trick in 2018

Sheep farmer's Hero stallion conquers RDS
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Longford farmer scoops €55,005 in TellyBingo to splash out on 'newer'...
Odds and sods: John Meagher on Clooncullaun Bog, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

John Meagher: 'An afternoon in the bog gets the memory banks fired up...
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation
File photo

New study recruiting farm families in Ireland to measure exposure to...
Safety warning: Brendan McLaughlin on his farm outside Manorcunningham in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

'You can have all the safety measures in the world - but never trust a cow'


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Hopes rise for progress in beef dispute
Farmers at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. PHOTO: EAMONN FARRELL

Watchdog claims closing meat factories may be ruled an anti-competition...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cathal and Bronagh O'Rourke of Burren Farm Experience with their children Alice, Isla and Annabelle at home on the farm near Boston, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

'Diversifying will create jobs for beef farmers and keep people in rural...
Over 30pc of the breeding ewe flock are mountain ewes

Sheep still a vital enterprise for upland areas and the west
Good bet: Land has proven to be a solid long-term investment in this country and prices have increased five-fold since the 1980s, returning on investment of 4.1pc

Switching to limited company status remains the solid option for...