Cattle blamed as swimming banned at popular Sligo beach

Nick Von Rupp surfing at Mullaghmore. The 2017 Shore Shots Festival takes place in Sligo. Photo: Ian Mitchinson
Jenny McCudden

Sligo county council recently issued a temporary ‘ban’ on bathing for Mullaghmore beach due to the presence of harmful bacteria in the water.

A spokesman told the Sligo Champion: “The quality of bathing water in Ireland is governed by the Bathing Water Regulations 2008. The main objective of the bathing water regulations is to protect public health.”

He outlined that the bacteria tested are indicators of ‘faecal contamination’ and that ‘elevated levels may cause illness.’

As a precautionary measure the HSE/EPA has placed a temporary prohibition on bathing at Mullaghmore beach.

The reasons behind the presence of the bacteria is unknown, according to the council who say investigations are being undertaken by the Environment section.

“Investigations are underway to identify any possible polluting discharges and the situation will be kept under review in the coming weeks.”

When tested, the spokesman said: “There were high levels of intestinal enterococci present in the sample. In order to protect bathers Sligo County Council has erected a notice on the beach which will remain in place until it is proved that there is no risk to bathers.”

The temporary ban on bathing was lifted on July 19th after a follow up sample was taken. Results of the sample detail a return to excellent water quality. Sligo County Council will continue to monitor all bathing areas in the County.

Also Read

Council say cost of tackling cattle on the beach issue at Mullaghmore is prohibitive

AS you enter Mullaghmore beach a permanent sign has been erected by Sligo County Council advising visitors that cattle can and do graze on this stretch of strand.

This has been the case for decades as the area surrounding it is commonage.

Indeed as you walk barefoot along the sandy shore you might just come across dried cattle faeces. The unresolved issue of livestock on the beach was a key factor in the beach losing its blue flag status some years back.

A council spokesman confirmed that it had not appointed lifeguards to Mullaghmore because grazing cattle, including a bull on the beach posed a danger to lifeguards on duty.

A blue flag beach must have a lifeguard. Director of Services Tom Kilfeather said: “It is a real pity as Mullaghmore should have a blue flag. It is a beautiful beach.”

Getting the cattle off the strand is not straight forward.

As Tom explains: “The landowners are entitled to have their cattle on commonage. There was fencing put up a number of years ago along side the carpark where the council own land adjoining the beach but this was taken down by persons unknown.”

There are also environmental considerations with regard to fencing as the area has sanddunes.

The only way of resolving the issue would be for the council to acquire all of the commonage and as Tom Kilfeather points out, that is highly unlikely to happen.

“We have had correspondence with landowners and some would consider selling but there is no point in acquiring some of the land.”

He said the only way of securing the land would be via a Compulsory Purchase Order which would be too costly.

“When you enter into a CPO process you have no way of determining the overall cost. It could go to arbitration where a third party names the price. In any event it would be beyond the resources of Sligo County Council at the moment.”

Sligo Champion

