Cattle blamed as swimming banned at popular Sligo beach

Sligo county council recently issued a temporary ‘ban’ on bathing for Mullaghmore beach due to the presence of harmful bacteria in the water.

A spokesman told the Sligo Champion: “The quality of bathing water in Ireland is governed by the Bathing Water Regulations 2008. The main objective of the bathing water regulations is to protect public health.”

He outlined that the bacteria tested are indicators of ‘faecal contamination’ and that ‘elevated levels may cause illness.’

As a precautionary measure the HSE/EPA has placed a temporary prohibition on bathing at Mullaghmore beach.

The reasons behind the presence of the bacteria is unknown, according to the council who say investigations are being undertaken by the Environment section.

“Investigations are underway to identify any possible polluting discharges and the situation will be kept under review in the coming weeks.”

When tested, the spokesman said: “There were high levels of intestinal enterococci present in the sample. In order to protect bathers Sligo County Council has erected a notice on the beach which will remain in place until it is proved that there is no risk to bathers.”

The temporary ban on bathing was lifted on July 19th after a follow up sample was taken. Results of the sample detail a return to excellent water quality. Sligo County Council will continue to monitor all bathing areas in the County.